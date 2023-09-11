BENSON – Dozens of volunteers came together on Saturday, Sept. 9, to serve others as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service.
This day of service honors the victims and heroes of 9/11 by transforming the anniversary of the terrorist attacks into a day of unity and service, the largest official day of service in the U.S.
The volunteers banded together to perform 15 projects to help beautify and revitalize areas in St. David, Benson, Pomerene, Mescal and Willcox.
In St. David, a group of volunteers did a painting project at the school, weeding, trimming, and trash collection at the cemetery, while the St. David Fire Department grounds got a tree trimming and weeding.
Benson Donuts had volunteers painting and doing yard work, while another group worked around the schools cleaning and weeding the large flower beds near the band room.
Nettie’s Resale/Intended Hope needed lumber and boxes moved and Benson Museum had cleaning, organizing and uploading files to do.
Pomerene Schools had hundreds of feet of gutters cleaned, yardwork, and gym cleanup.
Willcox and Whitewater Community Cemeteries had weeding, trimming and trash pickup.
The Mescal Fire Department received some weeding, trimming, and trash pickup.
“So, we had about 182 volunteers at 15 different locations. Three cemeteries were cleaned and beautified. The Willcox, St. David, and Whitewater cemeteries,” said Jan Stove, a local volunteer who helped organize the local crews.
Loyal Gephardt of the St. David Fire Department sent Stover a text saying, “Thank you very, very much!”
“Judy Lee at the museum said she really wanted to just thank us again to let us know that it was wonderful," Stover said. She also said the workers were very enjoyable and friendly.”
At Benson Donuts, the group power-washed the outside walls and sanded the front walls to prepare for painting, replacing rotting window molding.
“We’re trying to be part of the community, to be responsible and to make it happen. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, if someone needs a hand, we try to help,” said Jim Metzner, who volunteered at the donut shop.
Mae Chav, the owner, is recovering from a stroke she suffered in June which forced the closure of the shop until its reopening Sept. 3.
As volunteers cleaned and prepped, customers at the donut shop thanked them for helping Mae.
Individuals and families in the San Pedro Valley and surrounding areas were invited to join in this day of service by volunteering their time to participate in one of these projects or doing a good deed or act of service on their own.
Volunteers are able to find service opportunities online through JustServe.org, a free community service provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to connect volunteers with service opportunities in their community and is a National 9/11 Day partner.
At the site any individual, family, or organization in need and seeking help can reach a network of volunteers.
