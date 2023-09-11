benson-dayofservice1.jpg

Jim Metzner, right, volunteered to clean and prep Benson Donut for new paint as part of his Day of Service. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON – Dozens of volunteers came together on Saturday, Sept. 9, to serve others as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service.

This day of service honors the victims and heroes of 9/11 by transforming the anniversary of the terrorist attacks into a day of unity and service, the largest official day of service in the U.S.

Pomerene Schools had hundreds of feet of gutters cleaned, yardwork and gym cleanup done by Day of Service volunteers. 
Darren McGrath volunteered his time on cleanup at a St. David yard.
From left, Chad Cottrell, Carter Mayberry and Boyd Rogers help St. David Schools with a bit of painting. 
Andrew Larson volunteered to clean the Elfrida/Whitewater Cemetery on his Day of Service. 

