2023 Innovations in Education Conference guest speaker Randy Youngblood shares a warm welcome with event host Jacqui Clay, superintendent of schools in Cochise County, during last week’s gathering in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Double Adobe Elementary School teacher Sasha Taylor attends last week’s 2023 Innovations in Education Conference held in the Student Union at Cochise College.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Unified Schools Superintendent Eric Holmes speaks with an event attendee.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School Principal Stephanie Quiroz mingles during Friday’s conference.
SIERRA VISTA — Like almost everyone plugged into a pressure cooker of a workplace, educators need to recharge their batteries for their own mental and physical well-being to remain as effective teachers.
That’s why the seventh annual Innovations in Education Conference at Cochise College on Jan. 20 — which could have doubled an essential mental health tool for academic leaders — was an important all-day affair with workshop sessions tailored for educators to not only learn new methods of reaching students.
It was also about coming away revitalized about their careers.
“You’re a group of unsung heroes,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told an audience of more than 150 students and educators who filled the conference room in the college’s Student Union. “Along with law enforcement, you make a difference in this community. We do our jobs with a passion because we love and care about what we do.”
Dannels emphasized that great things happen every day for educators and law enforcement personnel, yet those achievements are hardly talked about.
“Don’t let anyone ever criticize you for what you do,” he said. “Because you do a great job.”
But it was Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jacqui Clay who livened up the early-morning crowd as she led them in singing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
“We’re here to recharge, engage and innovate,” she told them. “We all need to sing the same song and know the words to learn new ways of teaching students so they can succeed. We can’t take care of our students until we take care of ourselves.”
That’s why, Clay stressed, it’s important to have a wellness day like this one.
“As educators, you are our champions,” she said. “Take this day to be loved on and relax.”
While many embraced the break from their regular teaching or academic duties, most were there to attend several of nearly 30 workshops ranging on topics from learning the warning signs of student mental health, the importance of self-care, reversing a potential student crisis to creating successful student encounters.
“You guys really have a tough job,” Herald/Review Media publisher Jennifer Sorenson told the audience. “As a parent, we’re in this together.”
For the last six years, Sorenson pointed out how the Herald/Review newspaper has honored Cochise County students and teachers with an annual publication called Academic All Stars & Golden Apple Awards sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
“Each year we’ve given $500 scholarships to all the selected graduating senior Academic All Stars, and again we are seeking nominations for this year’s selections.
“Thank you for everything you all do as teachers.”
But perhaps Master of Ceremonies Cynthia Myers, outreach coordinator for the Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office. summed it up best.
