When asked what a typical day might look like on the ranch, fourth-generation Cochise County rancher Fred Houston Davis somewhat incredulously replies, “We’ve been asked that a lot over the years from different media sources.”
Davis describes the ATV he patrols his ranch with and says he carries wrenches, tools, water system parts, a propane tank, stretchers and posts strapped across the vehicle along with a post driver in the back.
Then he wryly says, “You probably have a plan for what you want to do. You get up and start out, and about 80% of the time you find something that you did not expect.” Then he laughs and says, “You put out the biggest fire you find that day and that’s where you end up!”
Family history
Both of Davis’ great-grandfathers came to Arizona in the mid-to-late 1800s. William Forr headed to Prescott in 1862. Eventually Forr decided to settle in Cochise County’s Dragoon Mountains area in 1878, where he started a ranch.
Davis’ other great-grandfather, William Cowan, ended up coming to Tombstone on Christmas Day in 1880 and worked the mines until 1883. Cowan homesteaded near Tombstone in 1882. He would walk 15 miles to work the mines in Tombstone on Monday, then walk back home Friday night.
Both of Davis’ grandfathers came from Texas. Fred Bennett came to Cochise County in 1895 and Bill Davis came to Arizona in 1897. Davis said, “Fred always teased Bill about being a newcomer to the county. But they both ranched here. Bennett worked as a wagon boss for Col. Green on the Boquillas Ranch.”
Bill Davis worked for the Chiricahua Cattle Company which ran cattle from Douglas to Globe. He made about 50 cents a day and if he worked the night heard he made an extra 50 cents. Bill Davis then married William Cowan’s oldest daughter, Edith. They eventually homesteaded an area known as Sandy Bob, which is about a mile from the State Route 80 and 90 junction.
Bill Davis gave the homestead to his sister, Mary Guess, then headed a bit east of Tombstone and homesteaded there in 1917.
After beginning by earning 50 cents a day, Bill Davis ended up owning about 80 sections of ranchland. His land also stretched to where the Bisbee Douglas Airport is, but it was taken by the government due to eminent domain during World War II. This was to build an airport to train pilots.
In recounting his immediate history, Davis said, “My mother, Bennie Lucille Bennett, was born in 1908. My father, Houston Davis, was born in 1910. Both of my parents were born in Tombstone and both of their mothers were born there. We’ve got quite a long history right here.”
In the early 1970s Fred Davis’ father, Houston Davis, and his brother, Clarence, partnered with their father and eventually divided the ranch into two halves and ran it as a partnership. Davis says the last land they acquired is what he ended up with, about 16 sections.
An interesting piece of Davis ranch history had Houston Davis selling a small portion of ranchland to standout Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.
Fred Davis then talked about some of the ranch’s challenges.
Water
As with anything living in the desert, water and how it is distributed is paramount.
Davis says, “Water has been our limiting factor and in ranching in the Southwest. We had two wells on the ranch when I was a kid and dad drilled a third, which expanded the ranch where the cattle could utilize the grazing better. I have drilled two more wells with one more planned toward the end of the year.”
Most of Cochise County and Arizona suffered through a drought the past few years. Davis says luck was on his side last year and he saw more rain on his ranch than he can remember.
Now, due to high density polyethylene pipes and cost share programs with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Davis has run pipelines throughout his ranch to where it covers about 97% of the property to within a mile of a water source.
Mesquite trees
Davis then segued into invasive brush, including the pervasive mesquite tree.
Davis’ grandfather and father have commented on how much thicker the ubiquitous tree had become through the years. “They’ve taken over, it seems like. They’re so much thicker than they used to be.”
Davis is involved with brush eradication on his property in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Davis talks about a chemical known as Spike, which kills about 90% of the white thorn mesquite and other shallow root invasive brush. It doesn’t harm cactus or grasses. “I’ve sprayed it over about 5,000 acres here on the ranch,” he said.
Without tongue in cheek, Davis said, “We’ve also done some mesquite killing projects which are way more difficult. Mesquite is a very vindictive plant when you try to kill it. It puts on more thorns and goes to war with you. The best mesquite killing success that’s ever been is around 80%, which I would have been thrilled to death with, I didn’t get but around a 20-25% kill.” He went on to say that in certain areas the percentage rate went up to 70%. In other areas his methods didn’t kill them, “it just kind of made them sick for a little while.”
The NRCS has been monitoring the effects of the brush eradication and have concluded it has increased the amount of grass on those lands by about 250 times, bringing the total from about 20 pounds of grass per acre to approximately 250 pounds.
The border
Davis says his family first become involved with border issues in 1976. “The Hanigan case took place and the border bandits were robbing around Naco and South Bisbee, etc.”
He went on, “In the late 1980s and early 1990s it was hideous here. I found 107 illegals within a mile and-a-half of this house within 24 hours. It was intolerable, they were leaving all my gates open, tearing up water troughs. I had very intensive breading programs that they ruined completely, I had no control over my ranch behind locked gates. I found dead cattle, I found blankets and garbage bags in their stomachs that plugged them up and they died a painful death.”
Davis eludes to his youth, saying that his family fed every Mexican national who walked up to the door. He said they were agricultural workers that came here for work and would stay 30 to 90 days. Then the workers would take their earnings back to their families in Mexico.
Davis said, “I haven’t been asked for a job since the early 1990s by the people that would come through. When the cartels started smuggling people in 2005, which was after The Minute Men effectively sealed the border, it changed immensely.
“All I see now is a few drug runners. I don’t see them, they come through at about 2 o’clock in the morning. I see their tracks, they avoid the house and us. It’s a lot easier to live with than it was in the '80s and '90s.”
U.S. Congress
The past few years cattle ranchers have had issues with the U.S. Congress.
Davis said, “Congress repealed the country of origin labeling act in 2015, leading to the largest decline in cattle prices that’s ever been seen in the history of the United States. Ranchers are not getting a fair price for their beef because they are holding us hostage with foreign beef.”
He explains that the U.S. is bringing in cattle from Mexico, Canada and Brazil. The stores only have to list on the package that it is a product of the United States.
“Do you want to know where your meat comes from? Do you want to know it doesn’t have antibiotics? Do you want to know it doesn’t have growth hormones?” Davis says, “Demand from your legislators country of origin labeling.”
Regarding whether or not ranching would be a good business to get into nowadays, Davis reflects on what a college economics instructor, who was a banker as well, said when teaching whether a ranch would be a good business endeavor.
“He said there’s three ways to get into agriculture. You marry it, you inherit it or you make a lot of money somewhere else and invest it in agriculture.”
Davis says that’s the only way you can do it. He contends you can’t work your way into agriculture. He says it’s too capital and land intensive.
“Small ranches are hard to make a living on," he says. "The droughts can wreck you, the cattle market can wreck you, interest rates can wreck you. It’s certainly wonderful to have help from the outside.”
Davis believes it’s always beneficial to have a little outside interest when it comes to finances. He became involved in the movie industry in 1977. Over the past 40 plus years he has been a wrangler/driver for various Hollywood productions. The most recent project he worked on ended earlier this month. He said, “It probably saved my ranch in the lean years.”
Davis says his grandchildren are very interested in the ranch, “and I hope to leave them something that is economically viable.”
He sums it up with, “Ranch life is about as good a life as you could live. It’s not the most lucrative business in the world, but we keep trying to improve the ranch and our cattle, thereby improve our bottom line. It’s always a tough business because we can’t pass along our increase in costs. As a commodity, you can’t just name your own price for what you need for it. This makes it kind of a tough business.
“I wouldn’t enjoy any other kind of life.”