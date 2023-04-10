HUACHUCA CITY — For 25 years, Angela Koble sifted through piles of clues as a homicide detective in Colorado, trying to put people behind bars for committing some of the most heinous crimes imaginable.
She was so good at what she did and how she solved murders she was featured on ABC's 20/20, the prime-time investigative news magazine TV program, for solving a murder-for-hire case in Douglas County, Colorado, in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area.
Now, she’s still sifting through piles of things — along with husband Andre — but instead of clues, the couple is picking through old, rusted machine parts and farm implements, sewing machines, kettles, machine parts and just about anything that says antique.
When they find them — in garage sales, flea markets, antique stores, even going as far as Brimfield, Massachusetts, to one of the largest antique shows in the U.S. — the Kobles know to light them up, creating original and distinctive themed-table lamps that draw huge crowds where they sell them.
These are hardly devices you’ll find at Lamps Plus.
At the Koble’s AA Upcycle Antiques & Light Design, you’ll come across some of the most creative lights fashioned from repurposed antiques and implements you’re ever going to find.
Each lamp — whether it’s sports, military, music or car-themed — is an extraordinary piece of work with a single Tesla or a special LED bulb without a lampshade. It could be made from threaded pipe with items like typewriters, vintage Polaroid Land Cameras and miniature Singer sewing machines welded onto the pipes and mounted on mesquite rounds with a live edge from the Tumacacori Mesquite Sawmill in neighboring Santa Cruz County.
Since the Kobles began designing and fabricating more than 3,000 one-of-a-kind lamps five years ago in their Huachuca City warehouse, they’ve been on a roll, taking them to fairs and festivals across the country, as well as locally in Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
They also custom-make their repurposed, quirky lamps with ideas from customers who seek them out. They recently outfitted 24 rooms and a vestibule in a hotel in Old Bisbee with tailor-made lamps from ideas that the owner came up with.
“We’ve had a lot of fun for us doing this together,” said Andre Koble, a jack-of-all tradesperson who worked for Mr. Fix It of Sierra Vista for three years. “Up until COVID, it was going extremely well. People were drawn to our booth. Everyone loves things that are really different, especially ones that haven’t been seen before. They’re real novel pieces.”
Despite an extensive welding and fabrication background, he credits the majority of the lamp's design and welding to his wife, the former homicide detective who never held a welding torch or wired anything until she met her husband.
“She’s got that vision and the ability to put together a lamp from old pulleys, gears, cameras, even old movie projectors,” he said. “She’s also one heck of a welder.”
After retiring from law enforcement in 2017, Angela Koble moved to Cochise County to be closer to family and began threading pipes together in angled shapes as she started making bottle lamps.
But when she met Andre shortly after she began her lamp projects, her life took a 180-degree turn. They soon married, and he introduced her to antiquing, something she never knew existed. It changed her entire focus.
“I had never stepped foot into an antique store in my life,” she said. “My parents were school teachers, and our house was full of old things. It was like I had a sudden awakening and quickly realized how I could repurpose small antiques and all sorts of old things into themed lamps.
“The designs came to me in a flash, and welding pieces onto pipes to create them and seeing how terrific they turn out has been an exciting chapter in my life.”
Their 1930s miniature Singer sewing machine lamps, along with military- and baseball-themed ones with vintage baseball memorabilia have been the best sellers in festivals around the country, including Art in the Park and Octoberfest in Sierra Vista as well as the Bisbee and Sierra Vista farmers markets.
“COVID really hurt us,” she said. “The shows and fairs were the first to go away and the last to come back. And now that they’re opening back up, the booths are ridiculously expensive. A 10-by-10-foot booth at a three-day Lake Havasu festival a few years ago was $250. Now it’s $1,500. It’s that way everywhere. And gas, of course, makes traveling to fairs almost prohibitive.
“So for now, we’ll stay close to home. We’re staying busy and still having a blast making these things. Seeing the look on peoples’ faces when they see these lamps has been a total joy.”
You can find AA Upcycle Antiques & Light Design at local festivals and farmers markets. To contact the Kobles for custom orders, call 303-304-5225.