Hazmat spills have dominated news headlines recently with the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio and the more local nitric acid spill on Interstate 10 in Pima County last month.
What is the likelihood of something like that happening here and how prepared is Cochise County to deal with potential hazmat spills? The Herald/Review spoke with local officials to answer these questions.
The 2022 Hazardous Materials Commodity Flow Study done by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality shows that hazardous materials flow through the county almost constantly. Cochise County is not unique in this. Hazardous materials have become a staple of modern life.
“There’s thousands of different chemicals that we use in our agriculture and plastic products and everyday life across the state and the entire country,” said Dan Douchon, Cochise County emergency management director.
The trucks and trains passing through the I-10 corridor as well as the truck traffic flowing in and out of the Douglas port of entry are the top hazmat spill risks in the county, according to Douchon.
The potential for a hazmat spill near the Douglas port of entry is a big concern for the city of Douglas as well. The port’s proximity to large mines in Mexico mean that a substantial amount of hazardous materials used in the mining process are transported through Douglas frequently.
“The potential for a spill is always there, it is always a concern,” said Douglas Chief of Police Kraig Fullen. “I can say that we haven’t had any significant accidents in recent years, even going back multiple years.”
The Douglas port of entry has received funding from the General Services Administration to be expanded and upgraded. With these plans, all commercial traffic carrying hazardous materials would be rerouted through a port of entry a few miles away from Douglas.
The GSA cited the hazardous materials and heavy mining equipment coming through the port as one of the main reasons for expanding the commercial port.
According to Fullen, the trucks carrying hazardous materials and heavy mining equipment do not travel directly through downtown Douglas. Instead, they are re-routed onto the Pan-American Highway. This still takes them on a route that is very close to some residential areas.
“Throughout the years, we’ve always had a high level of concern for these trucks and chemicals coming through our city,” said Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli. “So we’ve established great partnerships throughout the county and the state as well as internationally.”
The Douglas Fire Department works closely with the Agua Prieta Fire Department across the border. According to Lomeli, they have a tabletop exercise scheduled with Agua Prieta this year and hope to have a full-scale exercise scheduled within the next two years. The 2025 Project allows the Douglas Fire Department to go 100 kilometers into Mexico to help contain hazmat spills.
The city of Douglas has one of two hazmat response trainers for the county and eight hazmat technicians. According to Douchon, there are 20 to 25 hazmat technicians throughout the county.
According to Douchon, all six city fire departments and 14 fire districts in the county have some level of hazmat training. There are three caches of hazmat response supplies located throughout the county — one in Douglas, one in Sierra Vista and one near Wilcox.
The Cochise County Office of Emergency Management coordinates multi-agency responses between all of these resources. Fort Huachuca and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also are available to assist with hazmat spills in the county.
“We have emergency plans for how the county would handle any incident,” said Douchon.
His office focuses on four phases of emergency management — preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation.
Douchon feels that his office is “very well prepared” for any incidents that may occur in the county. There have been two small-scale hazmat incidents in the county in the last six months, Douchon said.
Douchon believes that a large-scale release of hazardous materials like the train derailment in Ohio is unlikely in Cochise County.
“I consider it and it would be my nightmare, but that was such an outlier of a situation,” he said. “But anything is in the realm of possibilities, I’m not trying to be overly optimistic here.”
While the AZDEQ hazardous materials commodity flow study shows that thousands of hazardous materials make their way through the county regularly, Lomeli is the most concerned about the nitric acid, sulfuric acids and anhydrous ammonia being transported through the area.
Lomeli said the containment radius for these spills would depend on multiple factors like the weather, the location of the spill and the time of day.
“Lots of different things come into play when you’re making those decisions,” said Lomeli. “Of course, the type of chemical and the size of the spill play a big part in those decisions, but it’s on a case by case basis.”
Douchon believes that the chances of a hazmat spill with long term effects are low. Most of the hazardous materials coming through the county would be released as a gas that would be unlikely to seep into the ground.
“Based on what we’ve seen in the commodity flow study and while I’m always thinking about all hazards, I’m more concerned about some type of gaseous release that would dissipate within hours,” said Douchon.
The Cochise County office of Emergency Management sends out alerts for all hazardous incidents. To sign up text “cochisealterts” to 38276 or go to cochise.myfreealerts.com.