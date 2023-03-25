Hazmat spills have dominated news headlines recently with the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio and the more local nitric acid spill on Interstate 10 in Pima County last month.

What is the likelihood of something like that happening here and how prepared is Cochise County to deal with potential hazmat spills? The Herald/Review spoke with local officials to answer these questions.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?