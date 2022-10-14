COUNTY INITIATIVES
PROPOSITION 420: Willcox AMA
PROPOSITION 422: Douglas AMA
The Willcox Groundwater Basin Active Management Area proposal will appear on the ballot as Proposition 420 and the Douglas Groundwater Basin Active Management Area proposal will appear on the ballot as Proposition 422. Voters will answer the question of whether or not they want a basin designated as an Active Management Area. These measures will only be on the ballot for voters residing within those basins. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors notified the Graham County Board of Supervisors of this call for election as the Willcox Basin is located in both counties and will appear on the General Election ballot for voters residing within the basin in both counties. Graham County later called the election.
As defined by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, “Active Management Areas, or AMAs, are areas within the state that are subject to certain statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater.” For information on Active Management Areas, visit https://new.azwater.gov/ama or call 602-771-8500.
PROPOSITION 421: City of Bisbee Tax
A yes vote will not increase the Bisbee city sales tax rate. The 3.5% rate has been in place for eight years with 1% of that dedicated to street and infrastructure improvements. A yes vote will allow the continued use of 1% of the sales taxes to fund street and infrastructure improvements as it has in the past and allow some of it to help pay the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System obligations.
BENSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 9: Budget Override
Benson Unified School District No. 9 will hold a special 13% maintenance and operation budget override election. The total 13% budget override amount for the first year of the proposed continuation is estimated to be $1,148,237 and would be funded in that year by an estimated $1.55 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes which is approximately equal to the current secondary tax rate for the existing budget override.
BISBEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2: Budget Override
The initiative will authorize BUSD to adopt a budget that exceeds the aggregate budget limit set by the state. The 2022-23 budget shows the primary property tax rate will decrease from 4.1019 to 3.8668, but there will be an increase of the secondary property tax rate from 0.6638 to 0.6776 to fund the maintenance and operations budget from 2023–25. The new tax rate of $0.6676 per $100 of net assessed value would take effect in the 2023–24 fiscal year and continue for another six years.
WILLCOX UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13: Bond
Should the bond pass and the school board decide to sell the entirety of the $27 million, taxpayers who have property assessed at $100,000, for example, will see an increase of about $115 per year. The current tax rate is now 6.03% or $600 per year for a $100,000 property, with the greatest portion of that tax money going to public education. If the bond is approved by voters and the school board chooses to sell the total amount, that same property owner would pay 7.15% or $715 per year.
STATE PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION 128
Proposition 128 keeps the Voter Protection Act firmly in place, meaning that the Legislature will still be unable to change or override measures passed by the voters as long as those measures are Constitutional and in compliance with the law.
PROPOSITION 129
Proposition 129 would add a provision to the Arizona Constitution that requires citizen-initiated ballot measures to embrace a single subject. The ballot measure would also require the initiative’s subject to be expressed in the ballot title or else the missing subject would be considered void.
PROPOSITION 130
Proposition 130 would consolidate the Constitution’s property tax exemption provisions into a single article. As of 2022, the subsections in Article 9 of the Arizona Constitution set specific exemption amounts for widows and widowers; those with total and permanent disabilities; disabled veterans; and property used for trade, business or agriculture. This measure would allow the Legislature to determine amounts and qualifications for the above groups. It would also repeal the Constitutional language providing for a property tax exemption for honorably discharged veterans, which was ruled unconstitutional in Benjamin v. Arizona Department of Revenue.
PROPOSITION 131
Proposition 131 would create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona. Legislators would pass bills to prescribe the lieutenant governor’s duties. As of 2022, Arizona is one of five states without a lieutenant governor. The state’s lieutenant governor would be elected on a joint ticket with the governor. Currently, 26 states elect the governor and lieutenant governor on a joint ticket. The ballot measure would require gubernatorial candidates to select running mates at least 60 days before the General Election, although the Legislature could prescribe a different date. The first election for a joint governor and lieutenant governor ticket would be Nov. 3, 2026.
PROPOSITION 132
Under this amendment, any measure that approves a tax would require 60% of voters to approve of the measure. As of 2022, ballot measures in Arizona are approved when a simple majority (50.01%) of voters approve them. All other initiatives, referendums and legislatively referred measures would continue to require a simple majority for approval.
PROPOSITION 209
This would set a limit on interest rates for debt accrued from receiving health care services as equal to either the weekly average one-year constant maturity treasury yield or 3%, whichever is less. It would also increase the amount of value for certain property — including homestead, household furnishings, motor vehicles and bank account funds — and earnings exempt from attachment, execution, forced sale and any other debt collection processes.
PROPOSITION 211
It would require that anyone making independent expenditures of more than $50,000 on a statewide campaign or $25,000 on a local campaign to disclose the names of the money’s original sources, which would be defined as the people or businesses that earned the money being spent. It would require disclosure reports and transfer records to be made by any covered person (someone who spends a total of $50,000 or more in campaign spending in statewide campaigns or a person who spends $25,000 or more in another campaign), as well as requiring transfer reports to be made by donors who contribute $5,000 or more to a covered person. It would prohibit structured transactions.
PROPOSITION 308
This would allow non-citizen students, except those considered to be nonresident aliens under federal law, to receive in-state college tuition when a student (a) attended school in Arizona for at least two years and (b) graduated from a public school, private school or homeschool in Arizona. Examples of nonresident aliens, as found in U.S. Code Title 8, are the families of foreign ambassadors, diplomats and employees and non-citizens with residencies in a foreign nation that the non-citizen has no intention of abandoning.
PROPOSITION 309
It would add requirements for Arizona citizens casting a mail-in ballot, as well as changing voter ID requirements for in-person voters. For mail-in voting, voters casting a mail-in ballot would have to add two new pieces of information to their affidavit: their date of birth and a voter ID number. The voter ID number would be the number on a voter’s driver’s license or government issued ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Currently, the voting affidavit only requires the signature of the voter. This signature is verified by comparing it to the voter’s signature on record with voter registration documents. For in-person voting, voters would no longer be able to present an alternative to photo ID at the voting booth. Currently, a voter is able to present two pieces of non-photo identification as an alternative to a photo identification. These pieces of identification can include a utility bill, vehicle registration, voter registration card or more. Under this measure, a voter would need to present a form of photo identification while voting in person. This would include a driver’s license or government-issued ID. The $12 fee for Arizona’s state ID card would also be waived under this measure.
PROPOSITION 310
This would enact a 0.1% sales tax for 20 years — Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2042 — and deposit revenue from the tax into a Fire District Safety Fund. The Arizona State Treasurer would be required to distribute revenue from the Fire District Safety Fund to individual fire districts at the end of each month. Proposition 310 would provide a formula for distributing funds each month: first, in proportion to each district’s total property value (but not more than 3% of the total distribution); second, for those districts that received less than 3% in the first distribution, the first step would repeat; and third, any remaining revenue would be distributed equally between the districts.
