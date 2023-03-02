There’s a complex system behind the teams of wildland firefighters who put out wildfires across Cochise County every year.
“Our work is so remote and a lot of it goes unseen,” said Jason McClain, fire management officer at the U.S. Forest Service’s Sierra Vista Ranger District.
The response to all wildfires in Southeast Arizona starts at the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center, or TIFC. It is one of five dispatch centers in the state that manage the responses to wildfires on federal lands throughout Arizona. TIFC works closely with the state’s dispatch center to coordinate responses to wildfires throughout Southeast Arizona.
According to Mike Wilke, the dispatch center manager at TIFC, when a fire is reported his team must start putting together the pieces of a big puzzle. The pieces include who owns the land, what firefighting resources are nearby, what resources are at risk from the fire and what the fire danger is in the area.
Once this puzzle is solved, TIFC can make a plan for how to put out the fire. Typically this involves sending the closest resources to the fire, even if the resources are not coming from the agency that manages the land. Everyone works as a team.
“With the fire managers’ help, we can decide on the right mix of people and toys to send to the fire,” said Wilke. “It doesn’t matter what color the engine is, we’ll just send the closest one. They call it the closest forces concept.”
One resource TIFC may call on to put out a wildfire in Southeastern Arizona is the Sierra Vista Ranger District’s wildland firefighters. The district has three fire engines, a helicopter and at least one permanent crew of wildland firefighters. During the fire season, more resources and personnel are often brought in from all across the western U.S.
After the Ranger District receives a call from TIFC, it will dispatch resources based off of what is called a “run card.” A run card specifies the fire management response within a specific geographic area based on the fire weather, fuel conditions and resources at risk.
If there’s a fire in the Huachuca Mountains during a high fire danger period, the run card would call for two engines, a hand crew, an air attack and a helicopter to respond.
During the peak fire season other federal land management agencies across the western U.S. often will send additional resources to the Sierra Vista district. When fire season is over, the Sierra Vista Ranger District will return the favor by sending resources to other high risk areas across the West.
“It’s all interagency. In peak season we’ll have many additional resources from all over the West here and ready on standby,” said Steve Miranda, the Coronado National Forest duty officer at TIFC.
Some wildfire fighting resources always remain in the Sierra Vista district.
“We always keep at least one engine here for the possibility that the monsoons dry out for a week or two and a fire breaks out,” said McClain.
Although fire season seems to be year-round these days, peak fire season in Southeast Arizona officially goes from April until July when the monsoons arrive. After the monsoons come, northern states will begin to see their fire seasons intensify.
“The fire season kind of marches north as the summer progresses,” said Wilke.
Fire season in Southeastern Arizona is defined by long days, dry conditions and the hottest temperatures of the year. These make for ideal burning conditions.
“The fires in the winter are never going to be as bad as in the summer because the daylight hours aren’t as long and fires generally don’t burn as well at night because of the cooler temperatures,” said Wilke.
It’s hard to tell what this fire season will bring, but two summers of intense monsoons and the recent winter rains have created an abundance of fuel that could be problematic if it dries out before fire season.
“At this time of year, it’s always difficult to tell what the severity will be,” said Miranda. “What I can say this year is that the fuel loading is extremely high. The grass vegetation is very high because of the robust monsoon and winter rains.”
Monsoons are a Catch-22 for wildfires. They help bring an end to the fire season, but can also provide excess fuel for the next year’s fire season.
The Sierra Vista Ranger District works hard in the winter to try and protect against large fires in the Coronado National Forest during fire season. According to Miranda, there is usually at least one large, complex fire incident in the national forest every season.
During the offseason, the Sierra Vista Ranger District does de-grubbing work and prescribed burns to try and manage excess fuel sources. This year there is six prescribed burns planned for a total of 5,400 acres.
The Sierra Vista Ranger District is preparing to bring on its seasonal wildland firefighters. They will start the job at the beginning of April.
“It looks a little boring right now, but it’s not. The stuff that these folks do is absolutely insane and it’s not for everybody,” said McClain.
Working as a wildland firefighter is a physically demanding job. On their first day of fire season, all employees will have to complete the work capacity test — a 3-mile hike in less than 45 minutes carrying a 45-pound pack.
“That’s the minimum standard and it doesn’t really reflect the physical fitness requirements of the job,” said McClain. “That’s going to be the easiest day of our fire season as far as physical fitness goes. If you’re having a hard time passing the work capacity test, you’re probably not going to make it through the rest of the summer.”
According to McClain, the physical demands of the job can be grueling. A typical day in the life of a wildland firefighter can often include hiking with a 100-pound pack, digging miles of fireline and cutting down trees all in hot, dusty and smoky conditions.
“These folks come and they can get paid the same or sometimes more to go flip burgers,” said McClain. “It takes a special kind of person to do this job.”