DOUGLAS — One of the most original artists in Cochise County who discovered his talent with a simple pencil because that was all he had will have his works displayed in a three-week exhibition at Studio 19 Gallery beginning Oct. 14.
Born and raised in Douglas, Andres Campos has captured such startling realism primarily with ballpoint pens and pencils that his work caught the eye of the U.S. Forest Service, which used his drawing of a Gila monster done with pen on a poster in one of its publications.
That’s a huge tribute of remarkable achievement for the self-taught artist who often draws in one of the quirkiest, makeshift studios on the planet: Inside the cabs of big rigs he drives and in motel rooms off major interstates when he has down time on the road.
“For as long as I can remember, I have always drawn,” said the 45-year-old Campos, a Douglas High School graduate. “I don't know why, I just know I love it, and I'm always wanting to do more of it.”
While the majority of artists gravitate to paintbrushes and easels, Campos’ preferred medium of choice has always been ballpoint pen, pencil and colored pencils.
“I began with pencil because it was the only thing available to me,” he said. “Watching how shading and blending would bring more life to my creations made me want to keep challenging myself, and that's how I ended up doing ballpoint pen drawings … I wanted to see how much of my pencil technique I could apply without having to use an eraser.”
Though he has also painted with acrylic and oil on canvas, Campos feels more at home with what initially drew him to art, pencil and pens, where he is able to fully capture highly detailed realism and works of fantasy.
“When I draw, I want to capture the spirit, make lines and colors come alive,” he said. “I like drawing details, movement and creating depth with shadow and light. It is very rewarding to know that something I created from nothing can connect with someone. It brings me joy to see a drawing of mine stir a feeling or a memory, or have someone enjoy it.”
Campos is extremely versatile. He’s done murals, portraits, chalk and graffiti art, digital and media art, tattoos, designed and created parade floats, logos for athletic and work gear and clothing as well as illustrated a federal interagency safety training guide book.
Inspired mostly by Leonardo da Vinci — along with many other artists — Campos said it wasn't until he came across Studio 917 that he felt he wanted to begin exhibiting his work.
“My truest guide and inspiration has always been nature and the geological and cultural history, especially our local history,” he said. “When I look at art, I truly admire the attention to detail and appreciate the time it took the artist to create. When that is recognized in my art from others, their perspectives help me learn even more about myself and give my work more direction.”
Campos’ work, along with that of the late artist Peter Konsterlie, can be seen from Oct. 16-Nov. 6 at Studio 917 Gallery, 917 G. Ave. An opening reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9 p.m.
The gallery’s regular hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.
