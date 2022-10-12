DOUGLAS — One of the most original artists in Cochise County who discovered his talent with a simple pencil because that was all he had will have his works displayed in a three-week exhibition at Studio 19 Gallery beginning Oct. 14.

Born and raised in Douglas, Andres Campos has captured such startling realism primarily with ballpoint pens and pencils that his work caught the eye of the U.S. Forest Service, which used his drawing of a Gila monster done with pen on a poster in one of its publications.

