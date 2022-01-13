A place to call home: The Lucy’s Warbler nest box program

In the fall of 2019, two science journal reports made the shocking case that bird numbers in North America were in serious decline, and the outlook for the future was even grimmer. The Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology reported a decline in overall numbers of nearly 3 billion birds since 1970 — a nearly 30% decline in North American bird populations.
The reasons for the decline were many, but the primary cause was habitat loss. The widespread use of pesticides, as well as free-roaming cats, light pollution and window and tower collisions were also taking a high toll. The National Audubon Society report stated that continued increases in temperatures due to global warming put two-thirds of North American birds at risk of extinction over the next century.
These threats are already having an adverse effect on our beloved local bird species, many of whom have seen their numbers declining. One such species is the Lucy’s warbler, a lovely, small neotropical bird, once common throughout the Southwest U.S. in mesquite and cottonwood/willow riparian habitat.
To obtain a better understanding of the Lucy’s warbler nesting needs, Tucson Audubon Society established a program to evaluate a variety of nest designs. Literature stated that these warblers do not use nest boxes, but it may have been due to the box design being used. So TAS evaluated a wide range of designs.
Lucy’s warblers nest in crevices and peeled bark on trees, especially mesquite. An apparent preference for two points of exits in their natural nests led TAS to design a triangular nest box open on both sides. When compared with other styles, this one was selected over 70% of the time in experimental set-ups.
In the fall of 2019, the Friends of the San Pedro River asked to participate in the TAS program since Lucy’s warblers have been common breeders within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area since its establishment in 1988. After receiving approval for the project from the Bureau of Land Management, we chose the TAS triangular nest box design and built seven nest boxes. These boxes were placed in mesquite along Del Valle Road from the San Pedro House south toward garden wash. We decided to place them off the ground, attached to the central trunk or to one of the major branches of mesquite. Nest boxes were placed at least 100 feet apart and were oriented to the north or east to reduce exposure to the hot afternoon sun.
Nest boxes were checked once a week by volunteers beginning at the end of February 2020. Since the winter and spring of 2019-20 had been a wet one, we hoped for success and were rewarded when five of the seven nest boxes were used by Lucy’s warblers. The first sign of nest usage was noted on April 13, and the final indication was June 22. Nest boxes were only used once during the breeding season. We reported the results to TAS and BLM and made plans for 2021.
In the fall of 2020, we relocated the two nest boxes that had not been used (the two nearest to the San Pedro House) to locations farther south on Del Valle Road in more open terrain with fewer mesquite and more Chihuahuan desert scrub vegetation, in what is typically marginal habitat for Lucy’s warblers. Despite a record dry winter and spring, and far fewer singing males, we were surprised to discover four of the seven nest boxes in use this spring, including one of those in the marginal habitat. One of the volunteers used an optical probe to inspect the nest boxes, minimizing the disturbance to the birds, something that is important when checking nests.
Given the success we experienced in 2020 and 2021, we hope to expand the program this winter. We may reposition one of the seven boxes, and we are considering building additional boxes to place along Garden Wash. Given the success of the optical probe, we are also considering experimenting by incorporating the flexible probes into the roof of two nest boxes so all we need to do is step up to the box and attach the base of the probe to the reader to check inside the nest box.
North American birds need all the help they can get. The FSPR Lucy’s warbler nest box program is one small way to contribute to the welfare of these lovely birds. If you would like to do your part, check the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology website and/or the National Audubon Society website to discover ways you can help improve the lives and breeding success of birds around you.
And if you happen to live near mesquite trees, please consider installing a Lucy’s warbler nest box. For information on this, please visit http://tucsonaudubon.org/lucy
About the author: Ted Mouras is a longtime volunteer, former board member and former president of the Friends of the San Pedro River.