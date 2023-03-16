SIERRA VISTA — The state and federal grants that helped jumpstart a film program at Buena High School nine years ago were a huge plus, but it took more than a lump of money for film equipment to make the career and technical education program take flight.
Call it the passion of teacher Timothy Ingold.
For students who have passed through the Buena Film/TV CTE program that’s associated with SkillsUSA, it has been Ingold who has opened doors pointing them in a new direction toward filmmaking that has more than tripled the program's numbers since 2014.
And for many, what goes on in Ingold’s film and TV program is the main reason for going to school.
Under his direction, Ingold has not only helped create a thriving community of students hungering to learn every aspect of film production; he has also lit a fire toward a potential career path in filmmaking.
They’re not just toying around with cameras, microphones and lighting.
He has given them the freedom and the room to grow.
“Mr. Ingold is very passionate about filmmaking, and his enthusiasm shows whenever he teaches,” said senior Nicole Lease. “He's a great teacher who gives us hands-on experiences instead of just talking about filmmaking. He also makes sure he knows our strengths and weaknesses so that when we work on our bigger class productions, we are working in an area of film that we enjoy and are good at, as well as finding opportunities to get better in our weaker areas through small workshops.”
Thanks to Ingold’s guidance, students in the career technical student organization — which exists as an extra-curricular arm of the Buena’s film/TV program — have been filming sporting and public relation events, choir concerts, field trips and other competitions.
His advanced students have created videos for companies like McDonalds, the Sierra Vista Police Department, the school district, Echoing Hope Ranch and Canyon Vista Medical Center.
They're serious about what they're doing and where they want to go with it. A former student from Ingold's program is now working in a post-production studio in Los Angeles.
Others have had their films win or place in international film festivals; Lease is headed to the University of Arizona’s film program in the fall on a scholarship.
Even more impressive, most of Ingold’s students knew little about filmmaking before stepping foot into Buena’s film/TV program.
"I had made a few movies before taking the program," said senior Colin Pregler, who is also going to the UofA's film program in the fall. "But after three years in Mr. Ingold's class, I got a lot better. It put me in touch with the specifics and the process of filmmaking, and I understand the approach so much better."
Senior Kodi Anderson fell in love with program. After four years, he'll study film at Cochise College before transferring to the UofA and plans to work in the film industry. He says Buena's film program was instrumental in carving a career path.
"This was the best course I took at Buena in my four years here," he said. "Everything I learned was interesting, and so was everyone involved in it. The 24-hour film competitions were super-stressful, but after four years I now know how to knock them out, and they're almost like a walk in the park."
Ingold refuses to take any credit for the program’s success. It’s just another day at the office for Buena’s nine-year teaching veteran.
“Buena is blessed with a pretty incredible TV studio production space,” said Ingold, who received his B.A. in video production and made training videos for the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca as a contractor before teaching. “Through grants, we've been blessed with lots of different professional production equipment. Though we have professional (equipment), it's difficult to constantly keep up with everything since we cover so much in the film/TV program.”
In the last four years, Ingold upped the ante and added another wrinkle to the program — a whirlwind 24-hour film competition that participating students gobbled up. This year’s 48-hour competition is slated for March 24-26.
“When I was in college I had participated in a couple 24-hour film competitions,” said Ingold, who recently earned a master of fine arts degree in digital cinema. “It was a fun challenge and I was happy to find out that SkillsUSA has a similar competition for my students when they compete at state. To help prep students for this challenge, we started a 24-hour film competition in November of 2015: The Buena Film Festival. People enjoyed that competition so much that we decided in 2019 to start the Sierra Vista 48 Hour Film Competition and open it up to everyone, not just students.”
Student teams are given a short list of required elements that need to be included in their films. They have the next 48 hours to write, shoot, edit and submit them, using a character, a line of dialogue and a prop, which aren’t revealed until the start of the competition.
Junior Isabell Palamino said the program has not only connected her to lifelong friends, it has also made her want to go into the film industry.
"It's just been so exciting learning camera work and editing," she said. "And these 24-hour film competitions — it's like being on adrenalin yet they're fun."
The competition is divided into two categories, K-12 and Open, which help younger students compete against more professional filmmakers. Industry pros then judge the films; this year, films will be screened at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
“What's fun about these short time-limit film competitions is that the painful experience of making a movie is condensed to only 48 hours, and then at the end you have a movie that's being played in front of a large audience,” said Ingold. “What a thrill! Plus, it's a fun way to hang out with friends.”
When Ingold began teaching at BHS in 2014, there was already an active film/TV program.
“When I first started teaching, the film/TV program had two Year 1 classes and one advanced class, roughly 80 students,” he said. “Now I'm averaging 100 students a year with two-to-three Year 1 classes, two Year 2 classes, and one Year 3 class. Over 30 students participate in SkillsUSA.”
The day they step into the first class, Ingold has them learning a little of everything from the film/TV production process, including recording with cameras, cinematography, editing and writing scripts, recording the news, special effects, and making a short film. By year three, students are functioning like a production company, creating content for customers and themselves so they can build out their portfolios.
With a background steeped in video production and cinema, what has kept Ingold teaching at Buena when he could potentially work in some well-heeled aspect of the film industry?
“I'm a professional media producer," he said, "but my passion and calling is working with high school students."