SIERRA VISTA — The state and federal grants that helped jumpstart a film program at Buena High School nine years ago were a huge plus, but it took more than a lump of money for film equipment to make the career and technical education program take flight.

Call it the passion of teacher Timothy Ingold.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?