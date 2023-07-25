FORT HUACHUCA — This is hardly your ordinary thrift store.
It almost feels like family when you walk into the Fort Huachuca Community Thrift Store just inside Buffalo Soldier Gate.
And in a way it is.
On post since 1979, the 30 volunteers and 10 employees who work the 501c3 nonprofit that divides the store’s profits among college scholarships and community grants each year greet you like you're part of a family.
That might be part of the reason why shoppers — those on base and more from the community — have been coming for decades to the enormous 12,000-square-foot consignment store; it’s also why Fort Huachuca Community Thrift Store has had an amazing run of repeat customers.
“We have people from outside the base who have been shopping here for 40 years,” said store manager Mary Gartner, who has been part of the store since 2007. “We have so many items displayed in so many different departments throughout the store that keep changing, especially when soldiers and their families leave. The assortment and variety we have is extensive.”
What’s also impressive are the substantial contributions the store has made toward helping Cochise County students continue their education along with area nonprofit organizations.
That's because it has been averaging a whopping $5,000-$6,000 for the two days it's open each week and between $1,500 and $2,000 on the first and third Saturdays, said Gartner.
This year, Gartner said income from the store was able to generate $12,000 in student scholarships and $3,800 in grants that went directly to the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps, Coronado Youth Little League and the Real Wishes Foundation that provides assistance to the area’s needy.
“The store has been doing this for as long as it has been here,” said Gartner. “I started here as a consignor and really became very involved with it. I believe in the store’s mission 100%.”
So do all the volunteers and workers, who take pride in maintaining the store that’s loaded from floor to ceiling with furniture, home decor, books, clothing, children’s items and just about everything under the sun.
The store’s council chairperson, Rodney Rose, points to a large, well-stocked jewelry case near the center of the building.
“Our jewelry section is one of our best departments in the entire store,” he said. “Things really sell fast.”
Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays each month, Fort Huachuca Community Thrift has been raising $10,000 to $14,000 annually for scholarships for high school seniors going onto college.
While anyone can shop at the store, Gartner said consignors must be from the military.
“More than 50% of our shoppers come from the community,” she said.
Right now, Gartner said the store is in need of volunteers for the busy thrift store.
“Whether you can donate an hour or eight hours, we’d love to have you,” she added.
For information, call 520-458-4606, or go to the store’s customer service.