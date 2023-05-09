SIERRA VISTA — Edda Delacruz and Tanya Cherry don’t get pampered like millions of other mothers do on Mother’s Day.

No breakfast out at the Denny’s or the Landmark Cafe, or eggs Benedict in bed served on a silver tray with a vase of a dozen red Bourbon roses next to a box of See’s Candy.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?