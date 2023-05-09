SIERRA VISTA — Edda Delacruz and Tanya Cherry don’t get pampered like millions of other mothers do on Mother’s Day.
No breakfast out at the Denny’s or the Landmark Cafe, or eggs Benedict in bed served on a silver tray with a vase of a dozen red Bourbon roses next to a box of See’s Candy.
For both Delacruz and Cherry, it’s another day at the office, a little bigger and crazier than most, as the flower shop owners design, arrange, wrap and drive frantically through town delivering bouquets of roses and other floral displays to mothers in the Sierra Vista area, taking last-minute phone orders from panic-stricken husbands and children making sure their wives and moms get their Mother’s Day flowers on time.
From well before dawn to whenever the last rose stem wrapped in decorative baby’s breath is finally sent out and flower cuttings swept off the floor, Delacruz and Cherry are working their tails off on a day that should be their day of pampering.
But it’s part of the flower business gig, the modus operandi of the industry.
It’s been that way for years as Delacruz, who owns Frida’s Floral Design on East Fry Boulevard and Cherry, owner of Prairie Floral Design Studio on State Route 92, brings happiness to Cochise County’s moms on Mother’s Day instead of being the one receiving a sweet dose of pampering.
Does it get to them sometimes?
“Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for me, and I start preparing in March with suppliers, so when the day is finally over — maybe around 9 p.m. after cleaning up — I’m too tired and worn out for any kind of Mother’s Day celebration,” said Delacruz, a mother of two. “My Mother’s Day that night is just to rest.”
Even though she said there’s no present waiting for her at home at the end of the long day, she’s too busy to stew over it.
“I don’t feel neglected,” she said. “I come from a family who worked all the time, even on Mother’s Day, but one day I wouldn’t mind having a real Mother’s Day celebration to see what it’s like.”
But that will have to wait for a while.
For the last three years, Mother’s Day — and the week leading up to it, especially the weekend before that Sunday — has been off the charts for Delacruz. She starts at 5:30 a.m., getting all her flower orders arranged and then begins deliveries, which will take her all over the county, from Hereford to Elfrida. She won’t head for home until 9 p.m. when the shop is finally swept.
“Friday and Saturday are the craziest and the busiest, and then there are all those last minute orders coming in from overseas and out-of-state,” she said. “It happens every year. How can I say no to bringing flowers to someone’s mom? Mom’s always come first.”
Even though DelaCruz is exhausted at the end of a long, working Mother’s Day, she still manages one small treat for herself.
“I clean my house from top to bottom the day before so I don’t have to do anything except relax and get off my feet when I get home,” she said. “That’s my Mother’s Day present.”
Tanya Cherry of Prairie Floral Design has been bracing for the onslaught of Mother’s Day since mid-April.
A veteran of 11 consecutive Mother’s Days of making and delivering flowers for other moms, the mother of two boys knows what she’s in for. And also what her Mother Day party plans will be at the end of a long working day that starts when it's still dark out.
“Party plans?” said Cherry, who owned a busy floral shop in Nebraska for years before opening Prairie Floral last December. “None are on my calendar. It’ll be time for bed. Just going home to a peaceful space after a long, busy day and weekend is my Mother’s Day present. My husband usually offers to take me when I get home, but I’m a little peopled-out by then.”
Overall, May is a hectic, busy month in the floral industry, said Cherry. Along with Mother's Day, the month is filled with proms, graduations, Memorial Day and taking orders for June weddings.
“Sure, I’m busier than anything on Mother’s Day, but I love it,” she said. “You put yourself in someone’s story by touching a life when you bring a mother flowers, and that matters to me because moms matter.
“My goal is to make your mom feel honored because they’re so important.”
But wouldn’t she like to spend a Mother's Day getting pampered a little instead of running around with a carful of bouquets on Sunday morning and cleaning up a flower shop until 9 or 10 p.m.?
“I would love that one day,” said Cherry. “The time will come when my husband and boys will say ‘that’s enough,’ and I’ll probably come to my senses by then and agree.”