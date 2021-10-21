A Douglas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing a 2-year-old boy in January 2020 who was left in his care.
The admission of guilt by Mario Toscano Jr. in open court on Thursday afternoon that he killed toddler Emilio Smith capped almost two years of hearings in Cochise County Superior Court that were defined by emotional, frustrating and sometimes contentious proceedings.
At one point last year, assistant prosecutor Michael Powell told the judge he would never offer a plea deal in the case because of the heinous nature of the offense.
But after about three hours of negotiations Thursday between Powell, the defense attorney and members of Toscano's family who assisted in obtaining the plea, the 22-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted child abuse.
Toscano could spend more than three decades in state prison for both counts.
According to the plea agreement, Toscano must serve 27 years in prison for the second degree murder charge, minus the time he has already served in the Cochise County Jail — almost two years. On the second offense, Toscano was told by Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that he would not serve more than 10 years and he could serve as little as five. He also could get lifetime probation for the second offense, Cardinal said.
If Toscano is sentenced on the attempted child abuse offense he must serve 85% of that term, consecutive to the first offense, which must be served day to day minus the jail time. That means he could be in prison for more than 30 years if he is sentenced to a 10-year term in the lesser violation, or a little longer than 29 years if he is sentenced to a five-year term.
The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 18 in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
Toscano's parents were in the courtroom Thursday when he entered his plea.
Emilio's paternal grandparents sat about three rows behind the defendant's family. A Spanish-language interpreter was on hand relaying information to the relatives.
Emilio died on Jan. 7, 2020, at a Tucson hospital, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. It was revealed in court Thursday that Toscano beat the boy and shook him.
Toscano was arrested in Douglas by the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2020, after detectives were notified by staff at the emergency room of Douglas’ Copper Queen Hospital that the child was not breathing and had questionable injuries, records show.
Police questioned hospital staff; the boy’s mother, Erika Parra; and Toscano. Following those interviews, they obtained a search warrant and combed through the house where Parra lived with Toscano, the victim and a baby girl.
A grand jury indicted Toscano on the second-degree murder charge on Jan. 9, 2020.
Soon after Toscano was arrested, Parra was charged with child abuse. She failed to show up at a hearing early last year and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She has not been found.
The case was hobbled by multiple delays and continuances, which included Toscano's displeasure with his first attorney after a plea offer that would have resulted in a longer prison term was rejected by Toscano. Dickerson agreed to a second defense attorney and Joel Larson of the county's Legal Defender's Office was appointed.
Larson, who took the case in December 2020, recently told Dickerson he was still waiting on information from a pathologist and could not possibly be ready for trial this year. He wanted to delay a trial until next fall, but Dickerson adamantly rejected the idea and set a trial date for Nov. 30.
The judge cited the age of the case, as well as the frustration of the victim's relatives who have steadfastly attended almost every hearing in the matter, many of them wearing white T-shirts that bore a smiling image of the boy on the front. The words "Justice For Emilio" were written in black across the top of the toddler's picture.
If the case had gone to trial, the T-shirts would not have been allowed because they could have influenced the jury, Dickerson said.
After the hearing Thursday, Emilio's paternal grandmother, Rosalva Smith, and her companion, Ysrael Ocano, said the child finally would have justice after almost two years.
Ocano said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Parra, Emilio's mother.