SIERRA VISTA — A child murder suspect on the run for the last few months surrendered Saturday at the Cochise County Jail, Sheriff's officials said.
Daniel Jawara Foster, charged with first degree murder in the beating death of 2-year-old Kenny Gamble in June 2020, is in custody and is being held on $1 million bond, said Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The 30-year-old Foster's surrender ends a months-long search by Sierra Vista Police and other law enforcement agencies.
The toddler's mother, Alysha Rae Hop, also charged in the child's death, surrendered in September.
Hop and Foster are both charged with first degree murder in Kenny's death.
The boy died on June 6, 2020. Initially, Hop and Foster were considered persons of interest because they were the only ones in the apartment with the youngster the day Sierra Vista Police responded to the residence for a call of a “person not breathing.”
After Sierra Vista Police developed enough probable cause following interviews with several of the toddler's other family members, the couple was charged and indicted by a grand jury in late August.
At the time, though, both Hop and Foster were missing and arrest warrants with “nationwide extradition” were put out for both, Sierra Vista Police Detective Paul Youman had said.
Aside from the first degree murder charge, Hop and Foster had also been indicted for three counts of child abuse. Kenny has two older sisters who investigators said were also mistreated by Hop and Foster.
The day police responded to Hop’s Sierra Vista apartment they discovered Kenny in his bedroom. At the time, officers administered CPR to the child until paramedics arrived. The toddler was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and then to a hospital in Tucson.
Youman had said the autopsy report stated the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, or lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain. The youngster also had several scalp contusions and blunt force trauma to the head.
The medical examiner ruled that the child's death was not accidental.
Initially, the case was referred to the Cochise County Attorney's Office for charges, but Sierra Vista Police, through the course of the investigation, developed enough probable cause for prosecutors to seek a grand jury indictment, police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said recently.
"This was based on the forensic evidence from the autopsy and interviews of family and friends," Borgstadt said.
Hop's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17. Foster will be appearing in Cochise County Superior Court, as well, but a hearing date has not yet been published.