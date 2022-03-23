SIERRA VISTA — A defense attorney's bid to have an accused child killer released on his own recognizance failed after a person close to the toddler implored the court to keep the defendant incarcerated and after the judge recalled that the individual had been disrespectful in prior hearings.
At the March 17 hearing, held to determine if Daniel Foster was eligible to be released, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom said Foster, charged in the beating death of a 2-year-old Sierra Vista boy in June 2020, was a danger to the community and a flight risk. Those were the elements Foster's attorney, Chris Kimminau, had asked Lindstrom to consider when deciding whether Foster should be freed pending trial.
As part of his argument, Kimminau said Kenny Gamble's death was all "circumstantial evidence" and it was possible an offense had not occurred. Kimminau also said Foster had ties to Cochise County and that he was not a flight risk.
But Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Paul Youman testified that when the youngster was injured, there were only two people present or responsible for him — Foster and the child's mother, Alysha Rae Hop. The latter also is charged in the boy's death.
Youman said Foster surrendered two months after he had been indicted. The detective said Foster had gone to Texas and he tried calling him a few times to no avail. Hop also went missing for a few days and her father, on his Facebook page, asked the public for help locating her. Youman said Foster was probably aware he had been indicted because the case was well-publicized.
Foster finally surrendered in November 2021 and Hop surrendered in September 2021. The two also are charged with three counts of child abuse for mistreatment of Kenny and his two older sisters, court records show.
It took several months before charges were filed against Foster and Hop in Kenny's death because investigators were waiting on autopsy results. Police also had to interview several relatives and friends of the family. The case was turned over to the Cochise County Attorney's Office and charges were filed against the pair in late August. Foster and Hop each are being held on $1 million bond.
In response to Kimminau's statements that there was only circumstantial evidence in the boy's death, Scott Martin, a friend of Kenny's maternal grandmother, said the child did not kill himself and that the family would always grieve Kenny's death. Prosecutor Raymond Haight told the judge Foster had no other choice but to surrender after agents with the U.S. Marshal's Service knocked on several doors in an effort to find him.
Haight also said Foster is a danger to the community because "he had so much rage and anger that he killed a 2-year-old boy."
The judge agreed, saying Kenny's family members "are truly afraid of Mr. Foster." Lindstrom recalled two separate instances in court when Foster refused to give the judge his name and repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked a question.
"Mr. Foster has had disrespect for the judicial system," Lindstrom said. "I don't believe Mr. Foster is going to respect the conditions of his release. I do think he is a flight risk."
The judge also left Foster's $1 million bond in place.
Foster's next hearing is scheduled for May 27.