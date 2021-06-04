An accused child molester arrested in early May has been sentenced to the county jail for violating probation on an extreme DUI charge.
Investigators said 53-year-old Leandro Guillen violated his DUI probation in early May when he was arrested on child exploitation charges at his Sierra Vista residence. At a disposition hearing last week, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson sentenced Guillen to 120 days in jail, with credit for already serving 57 days. Guillen had been placed on probation for the DUI charges in February.
When he was sentenced last week, Guillen was already being held at the Cochise County Jail without bond on the child molestation cases.
The defendant was arrested on May 7 on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Five days before the arrest, detectives with Sierra Vista Police’s Special Operations Bureau were investigating Guillen after receiving a tip about the offense.
After obtaining a search warrant for Guillen’s residence, police found numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.
Following a press release from Sierra Vista Police on the case, 10 people surfaced claiming they had either been victimized by Guillen or knew someone who had, police said.
Based on the additional calls, investigators identified at least five more potential victims. Last week, detectives leveled additional charges against Guillen, including six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Initially, Guillen had been incarcerated on $105,000 bond, but that was removed after the new child abuse charges were filed.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said the most recent complaint against Guillen centers around two victims. The case remains under investigation.
Sierra Vista Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Guillen, or knows anyone who was, to call Detective John Andela, 520-452-7500.