SIERRA VISTA — An accused child molester will remain incarcerated without bond after his defense attorney asked the court for more time to assess additional information released by prosecutors on the suspect.
Leandro Guillen was supposed to have a bail eligibility hearing on Wednesday afternoon in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. But his attorney, Rafael Malanga, asked that the hearing be vacated so that "state's disclosure can be properly assessed."
The 53-year-old Guillen was arrested on May 7 on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Five days before the arrest, detectives with Sierra Vista Police’s Special Operations Bureau were investigating Guillen after receiving a tip about the offense.
After obtaining a search warrant for Guillen’s residence, police found numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.
Following a press release from Sierra Vista Police on the case, 10 more people surfaced claiming they had either been victimized by Guillen or knew someone who had, police said.
Based on the additional calls, investigators identified at least five more potential victims. Last week, detectives leveled additional charges against Guillen, including six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Initially, Guillen had been incarcerated on $105,000 bond, but that was removed after the new charges were filed.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said the most recent complaint against Guillen centers around two victims. The case remains under investigation.
Sierra Vista Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Guillen, or knows anyone who was, to call Detective John Andela, 520-452-7500.