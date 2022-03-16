The case of a teenager accused of molesting a child younger than 2 is headed to a settlement conference, a judge ordered on Wednesday.
That means 18-year-old Alyssa Stone could avoid trial if she and her defense attorney are able to reach an agreement with the prosecution.
The prosecutor on the case, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, asked for the settlement conference at a hearing in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal.
Initially, Stone's lawyer Assistant Cochise County Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker, wanted the teen's case transferred to juvenile court because she argued the crimes Stone is accused of committing took place when the defendant was 16 and 17 years old. Brubaker had mentioned at a prior hearing she might file a motion for a change of venue for the trial because the case was receiving media attention. Cardinal denied the motion to transfer the case to the juvenile division.
At Wednesday's proceeding, Cardinal ordered that a settlement conference take place in Division IV under Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. The date was not set, but Cardinal scheduled Stone back in her courtroom on May 9 for a possible change of plea hearing.
The defendant was indicted Nov. 4 and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor because she “knowingly did record, film, photograph, develop or duplicate any visual depiction in which a minor under the age of 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct ... ” The indictment also states that Stone, “knowingly did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, electronically transmit, possess or exchange (a) visual depiction in which a minor under 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct.”
Stone faces three counts of molestation of a child.
The crimes were committed between January 2020 and June 2021. The victim was younger than 2 when the abuse occurred, a report shows.
Stone’s case originated in Canada and led investigators to Arizona where a 3-year-old child was taken from a mobile home in Tucson, a report shows. The lead investigators on the case were from Homeland Security Investigations and the Tucson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s unit, the report shows.
While the victim was found in Tucson and Stone was arrested there, the crimes took place in Sierra Vista, prosecutors said recently.
According to the report, Stone is seen in videos abusing the youngster. She then distributed the material on the internet.
That’s how agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary, Alberta, came upon the case.
HSI agents traced the origins of the video and were led to Stone in Tucson, the report shows.
On Oct. 27, the Tucson Police ICAC obtained a search warrant for a mobile home in the city where the toddler was found. Stone was arrested and taken to the Pima County Jail, the report shows. The teenager admitted to “victimizing the child and sending the videos.”
According to the report, HSI Calgary received information in June regarding an individual in Edmonton, Alberta, communicating with a user on Snapchat. The exchange between the two included videos of a “young female” abusing a child