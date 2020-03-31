SIERRA VISTA — The man accused of killing a veteran Phoenix police commander who was just months away from retirement once lived in Sierra Vista, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jacob Emry McIlveen had been arrested by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 for DUI and possession of drugs and paraphernalia, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carol Capas. He was 18 at the time and had been attending “an underage drinking party” at a house on Hillcrest Drive in Hereford.
According to a sheriff’s office incident report, McIlveen, driving a 1997 Toyota sport utility vehicle, left the house party and drove west on Hillcrest at a “high rate of speed” almost running over a deputy and a group of teens who had been at the gathering.
When McIlveen circled back and returned to Hillcrest Drive, deputies said he refused to emerge from the vehicle at first, but then agreed and was finally handcuffed after offering some resistance, the report states.
It’s not clear how long McIlveen, now 22, lived in the area, or whether he was initially from Sierra Vista.
Court records do not show any other offenses for McIlveen in Cochise County. Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Tuesday that McIlveen did not have an extensive criminal history in Phoenix.
In the Phoenix incident Sunday night, McIlveen and his roommates got into a row at a residence in the area of 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road in North Phoenix, a Phoenix police press release shows.
The roommates, whose names are not being released, told police that McIlveen was acting erratically and they wanted him to leave.
Three officers responded, including Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, Officer Marissa Dowhan and Officer Alicia Hubert, the release states. The three “were directed to 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen. As the officers talked with McIlveen, he remained calm. The officers told him he would have to leave and helped him remove some of his property. At some point, while they were taking his property outside, McIlveen slammed the front door on the officers,” the release says. “Additional officers went back inside the house to contact McIlveen once again. They could not see him; however, they were able to talk to him while he remained upstairs. As the officers were climbing the stairs, McIlveen came out of one of the rooms upstairs and began shooting at the officers. His shots struck Commander Greg Carnicle, Officer Marissa Dowhan and Officer Alicia Hubert. One of the other officers who had remained downstairs fired in the direction of McIlveen.
“The injuries prevented the officers from getting out of the house. Additional officers already on scene were able to get the three injured officers from the home and secure the scene. The Special Assignments Unit responded and attempted to negotiate McIlveen’s surrender.
“After several hours, McIlveen came out of the house armed with a handgun. An officer shot at McIlveen, stopping the threat. McIlveen was pronounced dead at the scene,” the release said.