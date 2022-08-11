Purchase Access

The mother of a murder victim implored a  judge on Thursday to not release the man charged with her son's shooting while he goes through a retrial, saying her family's life would be imperiled. 

"He is a danger to society," said Christine Arvizu via the court's telephone line Thursday afternoon at a hearing to determine whether murder suspect Roger Delane Wilson's conditions of release should be modified.

