The mother of a murder victim implored a judge on Thursday to not release the man charged with her son's shooting while he goes through a retrial, saying her family's life would be imperiled.
"He is a danger to society," said Christine Arvizu via the court's telephone line Thursday afternoon at a hearing to determine whether murder suspect Roger Delane Wilson's conditions of release should be modified.
"He would be a danger (to all of us)."
Wilson is charged with killing Arvizu's son, J.D. Arvizu, in 2017 in Hereford.
The attorney representing Wilson told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that the only way his client would present a threat to the community is if someone assaulted him first.
"Mr. Wilson is not a threat to this community unless you take a razor blade and hit him in the face with it," defense lawyer Chris Kimminau said. "He's no more a threat than I am."
Despite Kimminau's impassioned argument that Wilson's bond be reduced to $50,000 so his family can afford to get him out of jail while he goes through his retrial, and Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco's statements that Wilson should be held with no bond because of death threats he has made in the past and as recently as last week, Dickerson kept the bond at $500,000.
Wilson, 54, sporting shoulder-length hair, was transported to the Cochise County Jail earlier this week from the Pinal County Jail for his retrial, which begins Tuesday.
Zucco reiterated that Wilson continues to be a danger if released because of the death threats he made to former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue — the original jurist on the murder case — as well as a recent threat leveled at Dickerson last week through the county's Indigent Defense Coordinator's office. Wilson also has threatened Zucco.
Zucco said that in 2018 after Wilson had been arrested in the Arvizu shooting, Conlogue, in part, said, "I honestly believe that if Mr. Wilson is released from custody, somebody will die ... " Conlogue later recused himself in the case and assigned it to Dickerson.
Pushing for no bond, Zucco told Dickerson, "He will go out and he will arm himself."
In his latest threat, Wilson wrote an email to the county's Indigent Defense Coordinator's office on Aug. 1 to complain about his case. He wrote: "I will hire a hit man to shoot the judge if he doesn't sign an order to give me a new attorney. That is all I have to say."
Kimminau is Wilson's eighth attorney. The other seven quit in disgust after being unable to get along with the defendant, one of them physically assaulted by Wilson, records show. Another lawyer, a single parent, wrote that he feared for himself and his children.
During Wilson's trial last year, he kicked Kimminau. At Thursday's proceeding, Cochise County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Borquez said Wilson also told the IDC office that "I will kick the living (expletive) out of Kimminau in the courtroom."
But Kimminau told Dickerson that these statements could not be taken seriously because Wilson was simply fighting for his life and trying to get Dickerson to recuse himself, as well as get a ninth attorney assigned to his case for the retrial.
At a hearing Tuesday, Wilson, kicked out of the proceeding by the judge because he kept interrupting, repeatedly and angrily said he wanted another lawyer.
Wilson was sentenced to natural life in prison last year when he was convicted of killing Arvizu on June 22, 2017.
Charged with shooting Arvizu in the chest, Wilson had repeatedly accused him in the months before the killing of stealing from Wilson’s mother’s residence on Santa Elena Avenue in Sierra Vista. Days before the incident the men had argued about the issue and Arvizu had punched Wilson in the face.
Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at the first trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Just after 1 a.m., investigators said Wilson shot Arvizu outside the gate of Wilson’s mother’s house. Arvizu approached Wilson on his way to a friend’s residence on East Sagebrush Road.
Wilson has never denied shooting Arivzu, but has said it was in self-defense.
Wilson was sentenced in October 2021. There were several delays in his case — partly because of Wilson’s behavior toward his attorneys and also because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial at one point.
His conviction was appealed, and on May 18 the Court of Appeals Division Two in Tucson reversed Wilson’s conviction and ordered that he have a new trial.
The appellate justices did not deny that Wilson killed Arvizu. But they ruled that Conlogue erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
At the hearing Tuesday, which focused mainly on questionnaires that had been sent to prospective jurors about the case and the replies the court received from some of those individuals, Dickerson said he had consulted with judicial ethics officials concerning the death threats Wilson issued against him.
The judge said one of the main concerns was whether he as a jurist could be fair and impartial toward Wilson despite the death threat. Dickerson said he mulled over the question and said he believes he can be.
Wilson's retrial begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the voir dire session as potential jurors are questioned to determine their knowledge of the case and whether they can be fair and impartial toward Wilson. Dickerson said Thursday he hopes a jury will be chosen Tuesday afternoon.