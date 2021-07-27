A man accused of beating a toddler to death has until Friday to decide whether to accept a plea offer by the prosecution or take his chances in front of a jury at trial.
Either way, Mario Toscano Jr., 22, faces a long stay in an Arizona prison, attorneys said Tuesday at a Donald hearing in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
In a Donald hearing, attorneys and the judge explain to the defendant what his or her chances are if he or she pleads to an offense or chooses to go to trial.
Toscano, of Douglas, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, aggravated assault in the death of a child and child abuse, in connection with the January 2020 beating death of the 2-year-old boy.
The plea offer facing the defendant is for life imprisonment, said assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell. That means Toscano would spend the rest of his life in prison, but with the possibility of parole after he serves 35 years. The latter condition however, is not guaranteed, Powell said.
The other choice for Toscano, if he is convicted by a jury at trial on all four counts lodged against him, is natural life in prison, which means he spends the rest of his life locked away with no possibility for parole, Powell said. Of course, Toscano could be found innocent by a jury, as well.
The hearing Tuesday was scheduled so that Toscano could be told publicly what the future holds depending on which avenue he takes. Relatives of the slain child were in the courtroom, some of them wearing T-shirts with the boy’s smiling face on the front. Toscano’s father, Mario Toscano Sr., was in the courtroom and was scolded a couple of times by a courthouse officer after he said to the defendant, “Love you mijo.” “Mijo” is an abbreviated form of “mi hijo,” which means “my son” in Spanish.
There was a settlement conference in the case a few months ago, but after Toscano’s former defense attorney told him of the plea offer — which is the same one being presented now — he balked and asked for a new lawyer. The current attorney, Joel Larson, said Tuesday that he has explained to Toscano what his possible options could be if he decides to go to trial.
Dickerson told Toscano that he was not trying to convince him either way, but agreed with the attorneys that going to trial could be challenging. He mentioned that if Toscano does not accept the plea offer by Friday, then Powell would begin preparing his case for a jury.
“I hope he understands that if he goes to trial it’s not going to get any better,” Dickerson said.
If Toscano does not accept the plea offer, a trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 2 and it’s expected to last three weeks.