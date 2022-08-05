Purchase Access

Accused killer Roger Delane Wilson leveled a death threat against Cochise County Presidint Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, informing another court employee in an email that he would have the jurist shot unless Dickerson gets him a new attorney for his upcoming trial in mid-August.

The email by Wilson, sent to the Superior Court's Indigent Defense Coordinator on Aug.1, says, "I will hire a hit man to shoot the judge if he doesn't sign an order to give me a new attorney. That is all I have to say."

