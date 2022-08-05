Accused killer Roger Delane Wilson leveled a death threat against Cochise County Presidint Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, informing another court employee in an email that he would have the jurist shot unless Dickerson gets him a new attorney for his upcoming trial in mid-August.
The email by Wilson, sent to the Superior Court's Indigent Defense Coordinator on Aug.1, says, "I will hire a hit man to shoot the judge if he doesn't sign an order to give me a new attorney. That is all I have to say."
Dickerson was given the email on Thursday. During a hearing Friday, Wilson, who is incarcerated at the Pinal County Jail, had called in from the lockup and his attorney Chris Kimminau — the eighth lawyer to represent Wilson since 2017 when he was charged with fatally shooting J.D. Arvizu in Hereford — called in from Tucson.
Wilson had to be disconnected after he started screaming that he wanted another attorney. When Dickerson told him to quiet down, Wilson grew angrier.
The judge then asked if there were any Pinal County corrections officers near Wilson who could mute his phone line. One officer answered but said Wilson was becoming aggressive. Dickerson asked the corrections officer if he felt threatened for himself and others around him and the corrections officer said, "yes."
That's when the judge ordered that Wilson be disconnected from the hearing and taken back to his cell.
This is not surprising behavior by the 54-year-old Wilson.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco, the prosecutor who has been handling the case, recounted on Friday that Wilson filed a complaint against her with the Arizona Bar and within that complaint, he also included a death threat against Zucco that she said was "chilling." Wilson has insulted Zucco and Dickerson at previous hearings and during his initial murder trial last year.
Wilson also threatened the life of former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue — the original judge on his murder case — Zucco said Friday, the threat left on the voicemail of the judicial assistant of another judge from another county.
Conlogue, who retired from the bench in December 2020, recused himself from the matter and it was later assigned to Dickerson.
Dickerson did not seem too fazed by Wilson's words on Friday afternoon, mentioning that if he were to recuse himself, it would wreak havoc with the court's calendar.
This is not the judge's first go-around with Wilson.
Wilson had a trial last year and was convicted of first degree murder. He was sentenced on Oct. 21, 2021, to natural life in prison for shooting Arvizu in the chest the morning of June 22, 2017.
Wilson never denied that he killed Arvizu. But he has always maintained that it was in self-defense.
In the months before the killing, Wilson had repeatedly accused Arvizu of stealing from Wilson’s mother’s residence on Santa Elena Avenue in Sierra Vista. Days before the incident the men had argued about the issue and Arvizu had punched Wilson in the face.
Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at the first trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Just after 1 a.m., investigators said Wilson shot Arvizu outside the gate of Wilson’s mother’s house. Arvizu approached Wilson from behind on his way to a friend’s residence on East Sagebrush Road, court records show.
Wilson was jailed in 2017 and spent five years in county lockup because there were myriad delays in his case, mostly because of Wilson's bad behavior and also because he was declared incompetent at one point to stand trial. Wilson also had eight attorneys take on his case because he could not get along with his lawyers.
He struck one and threatened others. Kimminau, his eighth attorney, was kicked by Wilson during his murder trial last year. Kimminau said he would not attend his client's sentencing and listened in via telephone.
Wilson was sent to the Arizona state prison in Florence.
But in May the Court of Appeals Division Two in Tucson reversed Wilson’s conviction and ordered that he have a new proceeding.
The appellate justices did not deny that Wilson killed Arvizu. But in essence, they ruled that Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
The higher court ordered Wilson removed from the state prison system, reversed his conviction and ordered that he have a new trial.
The Cochise County Attorney’s Office could have filed a petition with the Arizona Supreme Court requesting the higher tribunal review the appellate court’s ruling. There was a 30-day window from the time the appellate court’s ruling was made for a petition to be filed.
But because that never happened, the law states that a new trial must be held no later than 90 days after the Court of Appeal’s mandate.
Aside from the murder accusation, Wilson also faces three other charges — two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of tampering with evidence.
Because of the higher court's decision to reverse Wilson's conviction, he also has an opportunity to have another hearing that would focus on modification of Wilson's conditions of release from the county jail.
In 2017, prosecutors had asked for no bond for the accused killer, citing his mental instability and saying he was a danger to the community. Bond was set at $500,000, but Wilson's attorney at the time argued the amount was insurmountable because his client could never afford that.
Interestingly, Wilson has another hearing set for Aug. 11 to discuss modified conditions for release. At another proceeding last week, Kimminau had said that Wilson would live in Maricopa County with his grandmother and he would try to find employment as a tractor trailer driver, something he has worked at previously.
Prosecutors have already said that they would reiterate how dangerous Wilson is and that he should remain in jail until his second trial begins on Aug. 16.
Dickerson mused on Friday that if he did recuse himself, there would only be one other judge in Cochise County who could hear Wilson's murder trial. That would likely be Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon. The idea of bringing in a jurist from another county was also discussed briefly, but Dickerson again mentioned what an upheaval that would cause in the court's calendar.
For now, a hearing has been set for Tuesday to discuss the questionnaires that will be sent out to prospective jurors, as well as other issues. The hearing to discuss modifying the terms of Wilson's release is set for Thursday.
It's unclear whether the latest death threat and Wilson's outburst Friday will affect the outcome of that hearing.