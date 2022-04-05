An accused killer's case, set for a fall trial, has now been ordered into a settlement conference by a judge.
At a hearing Monday, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson ordered that the first-degree murder case of Jon Bentley go into settlement in Division V under Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
Bentley is charged with fatally shooting his Mescal neighbor, Otmar Schwestak, on Aug. 21, 2020.
Earlier this year, Bentley's defense attorney Joel Larson had told Dickerson that there was no plea agreement on the table from prosecutors for Bentley and that the case would be going to trial. A trial date is still scheduled for Sept. 27.
But at Monday's proceeding - initially scheduled as a Donald hearing - Larson asked for a settlement conference for his client. A Donald hearing is a proceeding where a judge and attorneys inform a defendant about his or her plea agreement and the benefit presented by that as opposed to the defendant taking his or her chances in a jury trial.
Dickerson scheduled another hearing for May 16, the latter to determine if a plea agreement has been reached with the prosecution, or whether a Donald hearing would be necessary. If no accord is reached between the parties, then Bentley would go to trial in September.