The much-anticipated retrial of an accused killer who has never denied that he shot his victim but has long maintained that it was in self-defense began Tuesday afternoon when a jury of 14 people was chosen from a pool of 49 individuals.
Opening statements in the retrial of Roger Delane Wilson are expected to begin Wednesday morning in Cochise County Superior Court.
Two of the 14 jurors will serve as alternates.
Wilson, 54, was charged with first degree murder in 2017 after Cochise County Sheriff's investigators said he shot and killed J.D. Arvizu just outside the gate of Wilson's mother's house on Santa Elena Avenue near Sierra Vista.
Wilson was convicted and sentenced in 2021 to natural life in prison by a jury in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom.
But in May, the Court of Appeals Division Two ruled that Dickerson failed to give an instruction to jurors that may have helped acquit Wilson.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
Before the jury was picked in the afternoon, the defense presented Dickerson with a handful of motions, one of them, requesting that Arvizu not be referred to as "the victim" in the retrial.
"That term implies guilt already," said Wilson's lawyer, Chris Kimminau. "There's no reason to use the term, 'victim.' "
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell, who is assisting prosecutor Lori Zucco in the retrial, told the judge that the terms "victim" or "alleged victim" were legally correct. The judge denied Kimminau's request. In a handful of instances, Dickerson referred to Arvizu as the alleged victim.
Additionally, several of Arvizu's family and friends walked into the courtroom wearing black T-shirts with pictures of the deceased on the back accompanied with the phrase, "Justice for J.D." One of the pictures showed Arvizu with blue angel's wings.
Dickerson said the T-shirts could not be worn in the presence of the jury because it could influence their verdict.
Potential jurors were questioned on various matters, including whether any owned a weapon, whether they had heard anything about the case prior to Tuesday and whether they felt they could follow the law even if it pertains to someone shooting another person in self defense.
Zucco and Kimminau spoke with the panel members, warning them somewhat that this would be a long proceeding and that it would not be an easy one because of the charges against the defendant.
Wilson, meanwhile, dressed in a black jacket, gray pants and a light blue checkered shirt, sat quietly between his attorney and a private investigator. His appearance changed slightly in the afternoon when he returned to the courtroom as the jury was being selected. The long ponytail he had been sporting during the morning session, had been lopped off and Wilson now had a new haircut.
Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday morning sometime after 9:30. The trial is expected to last for most of September, the judge said.