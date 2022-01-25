SIERRA VISTA — With no plea agreement on the table so far between the prosecution and the defense, an accused killer is going to trial this fall, a judge said Monday.
Jon Bentley, charged with the fatal shooting of his neighbor in Mescal in August 2020, will face trial on Sept. 27, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said Monday.
The trial is expected to last more than a week.
At another hearing two weeks ago, Bentley's attorney Joel Larson, told Dickerson that there was no plea offer for his client.
Bentley is charged with fatally shooting his Mescal neighbor, Otmar Schwestak, on Aug. 21, 2020.
In March 2021, Dickerson ordered Bentley into a restoration program within the Cochise County Jail, after a third doctor said the defendant was “incompetent but restorable.” The second psychiatrist who tested Bentley came away with the same diagnosis. The first doctor said Bentley was “probably competent.”
A Cochise County Sheriff’s report shows that Bentley and Schwestak were paranoid about each other.
Otmar Schwestak told his son, Michael Schwestak, that he feared Bentley because of Bentley’s “unstable mental status,” the report shows.
The younger Schwestak found his father slumped over in a chair on Aug. 21 inside the residence the two shared on North Mescal Road. Schwestak had a newspaper tucked under one arm, and investigators said there were no signs of struggle in the house.
When he was interviewed by Cochise County Sheriff’s detectives, Michael Schwestak initially told them his father had no enemies.
However, he then told them about their neighbor Bentley, who Michael Schwestak described as “(expletive) nuts,” the report says.
Two days after the homicide, Bentley’s son, Jon Michael Bentley, told Cochise County Sheriff's detectives that his father was “extremely paranoid” about the Schwestaks, and the elder Bentley had taken his .40 caliber Glock pistol, the report shows. The bullet casing found near Schwestak was a Winchester .40 caliber, the report says.
Jon Michael Bentley also said he had moved his father into a recreational vehicle on his property on North Mescal Road because his father had threatened another neighbor.
Michael Schwestak meanwhile, became the second person killed in Mescal in just over a year, after Sheriff's detectives said he was fatally shot by his brother-in-law in mid-October 2021. Investigators said Michael Schwestak went to his sister's house — also in Mescal — and threatened to harm everyone at the residence. Sheriff's investigators said Joshua Liest shot and killed Michael Schwestak.
The case was referred to the Cochise County Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges should be lodged against Liest. The Herald/Review had not received a response from the County Attorney's Office as of this writing.