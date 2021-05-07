COCHISE COUNTY — A retired Border Patrol agent who authorities believe is the serial rapist they’ve been after for the last 20 years, was most recently working at the federal agency’s Douglas station as a supervisor, officials said this week.
John J. Daly III was arrested on Tuesday at a sprawling property on South Jaxel Road in Hereford after investigative techniques and DNA led a multi-agency contingent to his front door.
Authorities said Tuesday night they believe Daly is the East Valley Rapist, a man responsible for four rapes in Bisbee, Mesa and Gilbert and possibly four others in Mesa, Gilbert and Chandlerbetween 1999 and 2001.
Daly, who was living alone at the residence, is facing charges on three cases in Mesa and Gilbert.
Bisbee Police, meanwhile, is expected to file charges for another incident, a press release issued by Mesa Police says. Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave declined comment Thursday. Repeated requests for the initial incident report went unanswered.
Based on information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Daly was employed with the federal agency when some of the rapes occurred. Spokesman Rob Daniels said Daly worked at the federal agency from Nov. 29, 1999, to Dec. 1, 2019, when he retired from the Douglas station as a “supervisory border patrol agent.”
Daniels sent this statement regarding Daly: “CBP does not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our current or former personnel. It is important to note that CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. Given the pending investigation, all inquiries are being referred to the Mesa Police Department.”
Daly was identified as a suspect in the cases in February, but it’s not clear how investigators obtained that information. Once he became a suspect a sample of his DNA was taken and it matched DNA left behind in three of the eight cases, Mesa Police said this week.
Investigators were able to determine that Daly lived in or close to the areas where many of the sexual assaults had occurred.
Detectives believe the rapes began in 1999 and continued until 2001. Mesa Police is asking that anyone who has information about Daly, or was victimized by him, please call 480-644-2211.
“It’s always a possibility that there may be more cases we do not know about,” said Mesa Police Detective Brandi George. “We encourage anyone with information pertaining to John Daly III to call our police department.”
An Arizona Republic article from November 2000 says police at the time believed a serial rapist was stalking and attacking white women between 21 and 41 years old through open doors and windows in single-family homes in south Mesa and north Gilbert.
The three case examples provided by Mesa Police show that the suspect entered each of his victims’ residences either through an unlocked door or window. Once inside he blindfolded his victims and raped them, investigators said.
Daly was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces four counts of sexual assault, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of burglary and three counts of sexual abuse, according to Mesa police.
He is scheduled for a bond hearing on May 13 in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson’s courtroom.
Once he was arrested, Daly offered no information to investigators, said George.
“He invoked his right to an attorney,” she said.