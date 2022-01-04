The attorney representing a Hereford man accused of being a serial rapist is asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine if prosecutors should release more DNA information in the case.
At a hearing Monday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom, Tucson-based lawyer Dana Hogle said he had amended a previous motion asking for DNA evidence in the case against John Daly. The latter appeared via video from the Cochise County Jail and was using a walker, and appears much thinner than when he was first booked into the jail last spring.
Hogle claims his client has not received the evidence that he's asking for, and on Monday Dickerson said his office would contact the attorneys involved in the case to schedule a hearing for Hogle's motion to compel.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who is trying the local case against the 58-year-old Daly, told the Herald/Review last month that the DNA evidence in the local case against the defendant, "is complete" and that Hogle was looking for information "underlying" the DNA report already provided to the defense.
Daly, dubbed the "East Valley Rapist" years ago before investigators knew his identity, was arrested in May 2021 at his Hereford residence and charged with three of eight sexual attacks that police say occurred in Maricopa County in 1999. A rape in Bisbee that occurred in 2001, also was attributed to Daly after DNA evidence gathered in the incident matched DNA in the three Maricopa cases, McIntyre said.
Detectives with Mesa Police - the lead agency in Maricopa - had said in May that there were eight rapes in total committed between 1999 and 2001 where the suspect had demonstrated similar behavior. But only three cases could be connected through DNA.
A statement released in May by Mesa Police showed Daly was identified as the possible suspect in February 2021 via DNA samples that were developed through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. In April 2021, after testing the DNA, it was found that Daly was linked to two rapes in the East Valley, authorities said. Additionally, police were able to determine that Daly had lived in the neighborhoods where the rapes had occurred, and he was charged with a third rape in that area.
After the DNA link surfaced in April, investigators from Bisbee, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler began comparing information on their respective cases and conducting interviews. The FBI assisted, as did the Border Patrol, Mesa Police said.
After several weeks, Bisbee became the fourth case against Daly after the DNA was tested, investigators said.
In an amended motion filed on Dec. 27, Hogle said he was asked by the judge and the prosecution to narrow his request for more DNA evidence.
Hogle is now requesting the case file, data files, the population database, laboratory protocols, unexpected results and corrective action and a "resume or curriculum vita for any and all analysts involved in the analysis of the instant case."
Dickerson's office will contact Hogle, McIntyre and Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan - Cadigan is representing the victim in the Bisbee rape - in order to schedule a hearing on Hogle's motion to compel.
A pretrial conference, which is separate from the motion to compel hearing, has been scheduled for Jan. 31.