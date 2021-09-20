If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Bond for a drive-by shooting suspect has been set at half a million dollars, a judge ruled Monday.
Heriberto Sierra of Douglas was arrested last week after a warrant for his arrest had been issued almost a month ago.
The 34-year-old Sierra was wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Douglas that occurred on June 29, police said.
According to a press release issued by Douglas Police spokeswoman Officer Jamilette Barrios, Sierra shot into a vehicle with two people in it — the driver and a passenger. The suspect had an altercation with the individuals in the car and then chased them down, police said.
It's unclear however, where the shooting took place or at what time. Barrios has not released any further information despite several requests by the Herald/Review.
On Monday at a hearing in Cochise County Superior Court, Judge Timothy Dickerson set bond at $500,000 for Sierra after his defense attorney asked for a $50,000 bond.
Court records show Sierra has other pending cases that are weapons-related. Records also show that in the latest offense, an arrest warrant had not been issued until Aug. 26, almost two months after the incident. Barrios stated in an email last week that police would not release anything further on the case.
The suspect, a Douglas resident, is charged with one count of drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted second degree murder.