An accused Tombstone pedophile had a pattern of targeting vulnerable boys from broken homes, often acting like the youngsters' best friend or the father the minors never had. But the so-called kindnesses of defendant James Dixon came with a price, a Cochise County prosecutor revealed at a hearing Friday.
Dixon gave the boys — some as young as 10 — cash, clothes, weight-lifting equipment and a trip to see a baseball game in Phoenix in exchange for the sexual abuse Assistant County Attorney Michael Powell said Dixon inflicted on the youngsters.
The victims — there are five who are expected to testify at Dixon's trial beginning Oct. 12 — are now adults ranging in age from 22 to their mid-to-late 40s. The offenses, Powell said, occurred between the early 1980s and 2018.
The claims against Dixon, who appeared at Friday's proceeding looking thin and sickly, show a clear pattern of sexual abuse over the decades with different boys, said Powell. The minors all came from bad backgrounds and a father figure generally was absent, Powell said.
Another pattern, Powell pointed out, is that the victims never touched Dixon. He was the one who assaulted the boys either by touching their genitals or with oral sex.
Dixon likely met the youngsters through his involvement in Little League baseball and the Boy Scouts, investigators have said.
One victim told detectives he was concerned because Dixon also babysat children, it was revealed in court Friday.
Cochise County Sheriff's Detective Alexander Dolhyj, the lead investigator on the case, said one of the victims he interviewed — the man is an inmate at an Arizona state prison — became visibly upset when he recalled what Dixon had done to him, Dolhyj said Friday.
"He became flush with emotion and began to cry," Dolhyj said.
Another man told Dolhyj he had lived with Dixon for two years when he was between the ages of 13 and 15 and he thought Dixon was his friend.
"He said Dixon was 'trying to teach him,' " Dolhyj said.
While the sexual abuse spanned several years with boys who likely never met each other, the stories told by each of the victims are similar, Powell told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
The abuse came to light last year after one of the younger victims went to the Tombstone Marshal's Office to report he had been victimized by Dixon, Dolhyj said. The Marshal's Office asked the Sheriff's Office to take the case.
Dolhyj arrested Dixon in July 2021 and there are at least 20 counts of child molestation lodged against him, as well as charges of continuous sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.
In June there was supposed to be a settlement conference for Dixon, but instead the proceeding turned into a Donald hearing, which is held to inform a defendant that the outcome in a jury trial could be harsher than accepting a plea agreement from the prosecution.
Regardless, Dixon opted for a trial, which Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon — who was overseeing the supposed settlement conference — told Dixon was his right to have.
At Friday's proceeding, the attorneys — Dixon is being represented by Efthymios Katsarelis — talked about what kind of evidence can be presented at the trial.
Dickerson said 120 potential jurors had been sent a survey about the case and of those, 70 responded. The judge said that based on the answers on the surveys, he "excused" 41 of the 70, leaving the attorneys with a pool of 29 individuals to choose from for a jury.
