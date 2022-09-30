James Dixon

James Dixon

An accused Tombstone pedophile had a pattern of targeting vulnerable boys from broken homes, often acting like the youngsters' best friend or the father the minors never had. But the so-called kindnesses of defendant James Dixon came with a price, a Cochise County prosecutor revealed at a hearing Friday.

Dixon gave the boys — some as young as 10 — cash, clothes, weight-lifting equipment and a trip to see a baseball game in Phoenix in exchange for the sexual abuse Assistant County Attorney Michael Powell said Dixon inflicted on the youngsters.

