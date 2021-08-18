The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise awarded $79,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations serving Cochise County. Grants were awarded to organizations supporting projects in social services, healthcare, border philanthropy, environment, arts and culture, and animal welfare. The 2021 grant recipients include:

  • Arizona Heart Association
  • Arizona Land and Water Trust
  • The Be Kind People Project Foundation
  • Bi-National Arts Institute
  • Borderlands Restoration Network
  • Champions for Youth Foundation
  • Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.
  • Cochise County Humane Society
  • College Success Arizona
  • Douglas Oral History Project
  • Echoing Hope Ranch
  • Family Healthcare Amigos
  • Fry Fire District
  • Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
  • Love Muziq Operation 13:2
  • Midwest Food Bank
  • SAHARA Humanitarian Resource Inc.
  • Willcox Theater and Arts Inc.
  • USO Arizona

Each year, awards through this competitive grant process are funded for the community, by the community. Individuals and businesses donate to ACF of Cochise’s endowed field of interest funds to keep the resources within communities throughout Southeast Arizona.

For information on the annual competitive grant cycle, please contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Colleen Iuliucci at ciuliucci@azfoundation.org or 520-439-0595.

Submitted by Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise

