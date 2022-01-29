The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise and its board of advisors will host a virtual grant celebration to honor its partners in improving the quality of life in Southeast Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 17, 4-5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Honored will be the Nonprofit of the Year, Carol Huddleston Volunteer of the Year and the 2021 Competitive Grant Awardees.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise was established in 1998 as a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of the Cochise-area community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local board of advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by ACF.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.1 billion in trust and endowment assets and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1.1 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Information is available at azfoundation.org.