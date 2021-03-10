COCHISE COUNTY — When the COVID-19 pandemic pushed state and local leaders to implement safety guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus, students and young adults entering the workforce had to adjust to a number of changes.
According to the University of Arizona’s Economic and Business Center, Arizona Economy, Cochise County had 47,992 individuals employed as of December 2020, a 1.4% decrease in comparison to last year.
Those entering the medical profession or careers that put them on the front lines of the pandemic are facing challenges head on, using new knowledge and skills to make a difference.
Devon Williams, a second-year nursing student at Cochise College, said he knew that entering the medical profession as a nurse amid a global pandemic would “ask a lot of a person.”
“However, I didn’t realize the knowledge that nurses carry,” Williams said. “When I entered the program, it blew my mind. I’m so grateful to learn about the various disease processes. I think the pandemic set the bar even (higher) because we want to make sure that we’re safe, because if we’re hurt or sick, we can’t help people.”
Williams started working in hospitals and medical clinics around Cochise County in August 2019. Since then, Williams said nursing students are expected to take on a more proactive role when assisting in the hospital.
“The RN’s are more expecting of us students to help out in the hospitals, because they can use all hands on deck,” Williams said. “It feels more like a partnership. We make sure we stay in our scope in our practice as nursing students. We want to meet the patients’ needs before they need us, we want to stay ahead of the game.”
Williams’ desire to help those in need is shared by Natalia Alonso Cabrera, who graduated from Cochise College’s nursing program in 2019.
Cabrera, 22, a registered nurse from Hermosillo, Sonora, worked in the COVID units in Harlingen, Texas, during the pandemic’s onset in mid-March of last year.
“It was an interesting time,” Cabrera said, “I only had six months of experience as a nurse and they were looking for volunteers to work in the COVID units.”
Cabrera said she was slated to work in the COVID unit for two weeks, but ended up working in that unit through July.
“We had a variety of patients with different levels of sickness,” said Cabrera. “There was a learning curve that everyone had to overcome.”
Cabrera works as a writing tutor at Cochise College’s Sierra Vista Campus, and said that she went back to school to further her education and to transfer to a bachelor’s program in nursing.
“I understood that obviously there’s a great component of nursing that’s knowledge-based,” Cabrera said. “But now I understand that it’s a constant improving and constantly changing. Keeping up to date with things, that’s the only reason I came back to school, so I can better myself and keep up to that standard that nurses are expected to be.”
Heather Smith, a Cochise College student in the Medical Assistant program, said her expectations of entering the workforce aligned with her experience in her clinicals.
“I knew because of the pandemic things were going to be more rigid to keep us and everyone else safe,” said Smith. “But being in a small office that is much like a family made it so much easier to feel comfortable. I was very nervous going in, but that didn’t last long. I guess I wasn’t prepared for how much the (medical assistant) actually does on a daily basis, it’s A LOT of work! But it is gratifying work.”
Margaret Cortes, who started working as a medical technician in April 2020, said the pandemic has had a notable affect on her education and career aspirations.
Cortes, 39, who’s also studying for her associates degree, said, “Classes are now taking place online. Labs are not being done in person. Making it harder to get that one-on-one training.”
Educators at Cochise College tasked with preparing students for a new career acknowledge the abnormality of the circumstances surrounding students and young adults entering the workforce during the pandemic.
Director of Cochise College’s nursing program, Melesa Ashline, said new graduates are facing novel challenges.
“They definitely face challenges that I didn’t even have,” said Ashline. “These graduates have to hit the ground running, they have to handle multiple patients in critical condition with COVID.”
Cochise College Director of Emergency Medical Services Kelly Juvera echoed Ashline’s sentiment.
“COVID has provided challenges to all of EMS providers,” said Juvera in an email. “Answering a call, entering a home, working in close proximity to others and working in high-risk areas are all part of the job. This pandemic has strengthened practicing diligent infection control and shoring up safety measures.”
Nickie Dannels, the Medical Assistant Program coordinator at Cochise College, said graduating students will be facing challenges in facilitating trust with their patients.
“We’re the No. 1-trusted profession, (but) during this pandemic, there’s been some mistrust there,” Dannels said. “There’s a lot of opinions (about) if COVID is real or not real. That brings challenges for the medical assistants out there, they have to make sure to establish that trust.”
Cochise College Fire Science Program coordinator William Wright said he doesn’t see his students facing any unique challenges because of the pandemic, but said the experience of adjusting the class curriculum from face-to-face to a hybrid format was educational in itself.
“Everyone is becoming more used to dealing with it versus a year ago,” said Wright in an email. “Last year when the shutdown occurred, we all had to be resilient to get that class graduated on time and it was a collaborative effort amongst the college, the city of Sierra Vista Fire (where the class was held) and the instructors to keep it on task to the finish line.
“The shutdown occurred in week 16 of a 24-week program and we just couldn’t let this stop with eight weeks to go, so with a great team effort and leadership we managed to keep this class moving forward and graduated all of the students with their state certifications in May. I was so proud of them and us having the fortitude to work through an unforeseen and challenging time. That in itself was an education for everyone.”
Ashline, Dannels and Juvera said they’ve added more lectures and hands-on labs on COVID-19, provided more opportunities for preceptorships and added virtual simulations to help students transition into the workforce.
Looking toward the future, some find the pandemic has affected their motivation.
Williams, who’s graduating from Cochise College’s Nursing Program this May, said the pandemic has increased his desire to become a nurse.
“Seeing the numbers of unfortunate deaths makes me feel like I need to be the front lines helping to fight this pandemic,” he said.
“Our essential workers are so important ... We need to be able to care for people. The pandemic has affected everyone and it’s so important that we be healthy, so we can take care of the world.”