On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave a special presentation on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
The presentation focused on ADEQ’s 2023 Drinking Water System Testing Project designed to prepare for proposed new federal regulations on PFAS. General background information on these chemicals was provided.
PFAS often are referred to as “forever chemicals.” They’ve been used by manufacturers since the 1940s for their stain- and water-resistant properties. These same properties cause them to not break down into the environment over time.
According to the presentation given by ADEQ Chief Science Officer Paula Panzino, PFAS exposure has been linked to negative health effects such as increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer; increased cholesterol levels; reduced immune responses; reduced chances of getting pregnant; and a negative impact on growth, learning and behavior of children.
PFAS are used in the manufacturing of many everyday products. There are multiple sources of human exposure to PFAS including carpeting, cleaning products, food packaging, cosmetics, clothing, outdoor gear, non-stick cookware and drinking water, to name a few.
Studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 99% of Americans have PFAS in their blood, but as PFAS usage has been reduced in manufacturing processes, blood levels declined as much as 85% between 1999 and 2018. While PFAS do not degrade in the natural environment, they do pass through the human body over time. ADEQ cautioned that people should avoid consuming food and water contaminated with PFAS as much as possible and they should not be concerned about exposure to the skin through items such as clothing.
Supervisor Ann English asked if concerned residents could have their blood tested for PFAS. Jennifer Botsford, Arizona Department of Health Services bureau chief of Environmental Health, said these tests are not available to the public and there are no standard levels for doctors to base their recommendations on. Instead, she said patients and doctors should focus on treating symptoms and illnesses that may arise.
As of now, PFAS are not regulated by the state or federal government. In 2009, the EPA released a Provisional Health Advisory for the two most common types of PFAS, PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate or perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). That Provisional Health Advisory was updated again in 2016 and 2022. Provisional Health Advisories serve as guidelines for safe drinking water, but have no regulatory authority.
In March the EPA proposed a Maximum Contaminant Level of PFAS for drinking water that would regulate its six most common forms. It is expected to be finalized in 2024 and be fully implemented by 2027.
Because of this, ADEQ completed targeted statewide PFAS screening as part of its 2023 Drinking Water System Testing Project. The goal is to assess the scope of PFAS contamination in Arizona and begin working with affected water providers to come up with long term solutions and identify federal funding before the 2027 drinking water standards go into place. ADEQ is using its federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to conduct testing and identify long-term solutions.
Drinking water standards are determined at the state and federal levels.
“I don’t see a role for the county here, do you?” said English.
Panzino responded that the county can help secure federal funding through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona for local water sources contaminated by PFAS and to help educate the public on the topic. Panzino predicted Arizona residents are likely to hear much more about PFAS in the coming years.
ADEQ shared a Cochise County fact sheet with the board at the meeting. It showed that ADEQ had tested 49 water sources within the county and five had PFAS detected in their water.
Two of the five were above the EPA’s proposed MCL. They were Arizona Public Service's Apache Generating Station in Cochise and East Slope Water Co.-West in Sierra Vista. Supervisors Peggy Judd and English had many questions about the contaminated water found in East Slope’s wells.
Both were concerned with the cost of treatment as well, the health impacts on individuals drinking the water and what ADEQ was doing to notify East Slope’s consumers. English asked what the cost to individuals would be to filter PFAS out of the water in their homes.
Panzino responded that consumers could expect to pay between $4,000-10,000 if they wished to treat their drinking water for PFAS. This cost estimate did not include maintenance of the filtration systems. ADEQ cautioned that boiling water would not remove PFAS and bottled water companies are not required to test for PFAS, so consumers should be careful.
Panzino said that the levels of PFAS detected in East Slope’s water were above the proposed MCL but still very low. She explained that ADEQ informed East Slope of the test results and strongly recommended that it notify its consumers, which they did. She admitted the letter did not contain much information and sparked some concern in the community.
Because of the low levels of PFAS concentration found in the local water sources, Panzino shared that ADEQ suspects the contamination is coming from waste water and individual septic systems.
“It’s an artifact of technology and civilization,” she said.
ADEQ will be hosting a community meeting to discuss the PFAS present in East Slope’s water on July 11. It will not be present at a June 15 community meeting.
ADEQ’s presentation also covered the Preliminary Assessment and Site Inspection of PFAS performed by Fort Huachuca in February. The report has not been finalized, but PFAS were detected in soil, groundwater and drinking water within the installation’s boundaries. The need for further study in a remedial investigation has been identified.
The fact sheet provided by ADEQ also covered the Firefighting Aqueous Film Forming Foam Take Back and Replace Program. For the past year, ADEQ has been working with interested fire departments to dispose of AFFF containing PFAS. This is a major source of PFAS in drinking water.
Ninety-five gallons of AFFF have been disposed in the county by ADEQ at no cost to the departments. Participating fire departments are Bisbee Fire Department, Elfrida Fire District, Sunsites Pearce Fire District and Portal Rescue Inc.
Private wells are exempt from testing requirements and clean drinking water standards. English asked where private well owners could go to get their water tested if interested. Panzino said interested well owners could contact ADEQ for information on private testing facilities.