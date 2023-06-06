On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave a special presentation on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

The presentation focused on ADEQ’s 2023 Drinking Water System Testing Project designed to prepare for proposed new federal regulations on PFAS. General background information on these chemicals was provided.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?