SIERRA VISTA --- Instead of cursing the Arizona Department of Transportation for the potholes on state highways running through Sierra Vista's corridor that have damaged your vehicle, you can send them the bill for the damage.
ADOT may just reimburse you.
But you have to send definitive proof of your damage claim.
If you feel the agency is responsible for tire or undercarriage damage your car experienced clunking over a rutted roadway or those accursed potholes caused by last winter's rains on State Route 90 or 92, ADOT has a risk management department that will review your claim.
And it feels you're right and the agency was at fault, you'll receive a reimbursement check to cover the cost of your repair.
Even rock chips to your windshield or other areas caused when gravel within the asphalt overlay ADOT crews may be applying to state highways spins up onto your vehicle and divots it may also be covered.
Though ADOT has said crews are moving quickly throughout the state to repair pavement damage caused by winter storms, the Herald/Review received several complaints from motorists over roadway conditions on the SR 90 bypass as well as SR 92 that created tire and axle damage to their vehicles.
How it works
To make a damage claim, submit your complaint through the Arizona Department of Administration Risk Management website. Since there are several types of forms to submit, go to ADOT's website to choose the form you feel fits your situation, and submit your complaint. You have 180 days from the day of the incident to file.
Even if you are driving on I-10 to Tucson or Phoenix and you run into one of those long shards of tire tread lying on the side of the freeway that can often cause a flat, undercarriage damage to your vehicle, or both, you can still get reimbursed for whatever you paid to fix your vehicle.
If you don't think ADOT will cough up the money, ask 140 motorists in Tucson's east valley area about the settlement checks they received on claims they filed for more than $300,000 in damages to their vehicles in January 2022. After weekend construction work on U.S. 60 forced drivers to navigate through a cloud of dust while being pelted with flying pieces of asphalt when the highway opened Monday morning, the state paid those who filed a claim nearly $100,000.
Here's what you do and how you file a claim:
• Make sure to choose either "Highways," "Highway Maintenance" or "Non-MVD" on the claim form.
• ADOT suggests not selecting Motor Vehicles when filing your claim.
• Depending on where the damage happened, there are different instructions on how to submit your claim.
• You'll need to know which jurisdiction is responsible for maintaining the roadway when damage occurred to your car. (Since all interstates and just about all state routes in Arizona are maintained by ADOT, this one's pretty self-explanatory). The bulk of developed roads are usually maintained by the city, like Sierra Vista, in which they're located.
• Next, and most importantly, file a police report, which is usually a requirement for a reimbursement claim.
• Another important step: Take photos, as many as you think you need, not only the damage to your vehicle, but the location. Specifically point out in your photos what you hit, or what hit you, and how it happened.
What if ADOT denies your claim?
All is not lost.
You can file another damage claim with your auto insurance carrier under your comprehensive coverage. Don't worry that by doing so, it will raise your insurance rates. It generally won't because in most cases there's an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance company pays the rest, and the cost of the damage will most likely exceed the deductible.