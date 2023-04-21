SIERRA VISTA — Blame the rain — and in some areas, the snow — for creating shoddy road conditions this spring that have left potholes and stretches of rutted pavement along state highways running through Sierra Vista’s corridor.

While motorists have reported experiencing damage to their vehicles in the State Route 90 north bypass area due to a potholed roadway — from tire and axle damage to alignment and undercarriage problems — Arizona Department of Transportation says it’s a statewide problem the agency is facing.

