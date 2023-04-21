SIERRA VISTA — Blame the rain — and in some areas, the snow — for creating shoddy road conditions this spring that have left potholes and stretches of rutted pavement along state highways running through Sierra Vista’s corridor.
While motorists have reported experiencing damage to their vehicles in the State Route 90 north bypass area due to a potholed roadway — from tire and axle damage to alignment and undercarriage problems — Arizona Department of Transportation says it’s a statewide problem the agency is facing.
Local drivers have also complained about choppy and rutted road conditions on SR 90 between Fry's Foods in the Cochise Crossroads Mall and Food City in Indian Hills Plaza.
Contacted by the Herald/Review earlier this week after receiving several complaints from local motorists over roadway conditions, ADOT said crews are moving quickly throughout the state to repair pavement damage caused by winter storms.
Except for improving pavement on SR 90 from Moson Road to the U.S. Border Patrol station north of Whetstone last fall, ADOT did not target any specific areas of roadway in the Sierra Vista for implementing a short-term fix, or when those repairs might occur.
The Herald/Review has again reached out to the department, asking for a possible time frame for pothole repairs.
“ADOT crews are working on short-term repairs after an usually wet winter and spring created ideal conditions for worn pavement and potholes,” ADOT Public Information Officer Garin Groff told the Herald/Review. “Pavement damage can occur when moisture seeps into and below asphalt, and the pounding that highways take from traffic can then cause parts of the pavement to break away.”
Groff said that ADOT crews regularly examine highways for potholes and address them by making short-term patches.
“Because of the recent wet weather, ADOT crews applied roughly 900 tons of patching material to state highways — that's about twice the amount used in a typical year,” Groff added.
For local motorists who regularly travel the SR 90/Moson Road area north of Whetstone, drivers can expect slower-moving traffic this fall when ADOT crews begin highway improvements.
Work will involve milling off the top two layers of pavement and then installing 2 inches of new asphalt, said Groff.
