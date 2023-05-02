DOUGLAS — Since 1933, the Raul Castro Land Port of Entry, a 4.8-acre facility, has provided a thoroughfare for millions of people going to and coming from Mexico.
Sixty years later the second largest port in Arizona was expanded and again 30 years later it has reached another crossroads. Decisions by the Mexican and U.S. governments to shift commercial traffic of semi-trucks to a second port built specifically for the heavier traffic will finally free Douglas from huge tractor trailers rumbling through the city.
As it stands, the existing port is not able to fully meet U.S. Customs and Border Patrol mission requirements. In its current configuration, both inbound and outbound trucks maneuver within the same undersized commercial vehicle inspection compound, which slows traffic and poses safety hazards.
“The effective capacity of the port’s small commercial inspection dock consists of just five bays. Furthermore, northbound pedestrians need to cross the path of northbound commercial trucks, posing a further safety hazard for people traveling on foot,” according to the General Services Administration website.
A consortium of partners including Cochise County, the city of Douglas, Douglas Regional Economic Development Corporation, Douglas International Port Authority, Douglas Industrial Development Authority and many others have been working to improve the border crossing experience for people and goods and is focused on making the two-port solution a reality.
The commercial port of entry will improve safety, security and overall operations at the border. It will simultaneously reduce overcrowding and commercial truck traffic in downtown Douglas, as well as reduce queueing times for everyone trying to cross the border.
During an April 27 open house at the Douglas Visitor Center hosted by the Arizona Department of Transportation, StanTec Consulting senior design build project manager Robert Lemke said the location of the road to connect the new port to U.S. Route 80 is under study. He explained flat streets were better for big commercial trucks than those with hills and washes. So, the road has to be weather ready.
Stantec is a transport planning and design company with an office in Tucson.
The commercial port will be constructed west of Douglas within an 80-acre parcel along James Ranch Road and down to the border. Cochise County gave the land to Douglas, which then donated it to the GSA. The only problem is the road is not paved and has some problems as a wash running from east to west could require a secondary choice for a road, Lemke said.
A feasibility study will determine the location for the connector road location and roadway design that can safely accommodate the commercial vehicle traffic. The study will not involve the construction of the connector road, as the purpose is to evaluate and propose the best alternative for the connector road, Lemke explained.
The GSA received funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the complete modernization of the existing Douglas port of entry. The funding is programmed consistent with Custom and Border Protection's five-year plan to deliver a fully functioning port as established in the spending plan submitted to Congress in February 2020. A master plan for the two Douglas ports will further define the construction phasing and funding needs within the $3.4 billion provided by BIL.
Lemke said ADOT needed a 200-foot right of way so the connector road can be enlarged if needed in the future. Traffic impact is included in the study. He said it will determine any needs for U.S. Route 80 expansion.
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish noted the Mexican government will be connecting from Mexican Federal Highway 2 north to the new port. There, the government has drafted plans and is a bit ahead of the U.S. schedule.
The only problem with the plan is truck traffic will have to drive 4 miles east on U.S 80 to get to the ADOT weighing station. Lemke said currently there were no plans to move it closer to the new port.
There were questions about the impact the truck traffic would have on Cochise College, 3.2 miles west of James Ranch Road. There were concerns for the safety of the students as they enter and leave the campus.
Another concern was hazardous materials being transported. Lemke said there were emergency protocols in place to handle any spills.
Lemke said plans to expand U.S. Route 80 to add turn lanes are in the initial phase.
He also suggested installing one lane for non-commercial traffic as a convenience.
In response to a question, Lemke pointed out there was no talk of sending traffic up Central Highway, Brooks Road or Kings Highway as has been rumored.
Douglas will be responsible for getting the water and sewage lines to the site, noted Huish. When asked how the city was going to get water to the new port, he joked, “We’re taking donations for hose.”
Arizona Public Services has agreed to install new power lines to serve the port at its expense. Lemke said Southwest Gas Company was contacted about installing gas lines to the new port.
Huish said a truck stop should be included in the plan as there are no locations in Douglas to accept such large vehicles stopping for food and fuel, which would provide more money in sales tax.
In response to a question about who maintains the road down to the border, Lemke said an intergovernmental agreement would need to be crafted, but added ADOT would not be a party to maintain the road.
Livestock inspections will continue at the Raul Castro port in Douglas, said Lemke.
Work on the facility will begin in the fall of 2025 and should be completed by the fall of 2028.
Once the study is completed, Lemke said ADOT will hold a second public meeting sometime this summer when the road location will be presented.