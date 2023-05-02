DOUGLAS — Since 1933, the Raul Castro Land Port of Entry, a 4.8-acre facility, has provided a thoroughfare for millions of people going to and coming from Mexico.

Sixty years later the second largest port in Arizona was expanded and again 30 years later it has reached another crossroads. Decisions by the Mexican and U.S. governments to shift commercial traffic of semi-trucks to a second port built specifically for the heavier traffic will finally free Douglas from huge tractor trailers rumbling through the city.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?