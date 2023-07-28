DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a second public meeting on the commercial port of entry road study on Thursday, Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center to gather more input.
"The feedback will assist the study team as it evaluates the alternatives while understanding concerns and priorities of the public. The public meeting, in conjunction with the ongoing study, is needed for ADOT to receive input from as many affected and interested parties as possible," stated ADOT in a press release.
A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ADOT technical staff will be available to answer questions. The public is welcome to share comments with the study team.
"Officials will share information about three potential alternatives for a connector road from the new Douglas International Port of Entry to State Route 80," the ADOT release said. "Currently, there is no all–weather roadway that exists in the study area which does have some drainage problems. The study area is about 4.5 miles west of Douglas and the existing Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry."
The primary goal of the study is to recommend a preferred connector road location and roadway design that can safely accommodate the commercial vehicle traffic.
"The potential locations are the result of feedback from an April public meeting and an ongoing study for a new connection that can safely accommodate commercial traffic," ADOT said.
"This study will not involve the construction of the connector road, as the purpose is only to evaluate and propose the best alternative for the connector road."
The proposed road lies in the unincorporated part of the county and is bounded by State Route 80 to the north, the international border with Mexico to the south, Brooks Road to the west and James Ranch Road to the east. Current land uses in the area include commercial, residential and vacant land.
ADOT will provide more information about the project as information becomes available.
Meeting materials will be posted online for those who cannot attend. For information, as well as to submit questions or comments, visit AZDOT.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy.
