DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a second public meeting on the commercial port of entry road study on Thursday, Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center to gather more input.

"The feedback will assist the study team as it evaluates the alternatives while understanding concerns and priorities of the public. The public meeting, in conjunction with the ongoing study, is needed for ADOT to receive input from as many affected and interested parties as possible," stated ADOT in a press release.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?