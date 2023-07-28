DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 3, to share information about three potential alternatives for a connector road from the new Douglas International Port of Entry to State Route 80.
The potential future roadway locations are the result of feedback from an April public meeting and an ongoing study for a new connection that can safely accommodate commercial traffic.
The study area is about 4.5 miles west of Douglas and the existing Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas. The area is in unincorporated Cochise County and bounded by SR 80 to the north, the international border with Mexico to the south, Brooks Road to the west and James Ranch Road to the east. Current land uses in the area include commercial, residential and vacant land.
The public meeting, in conjunction with the ongoing study, is needed for ADOT to receive input from as many affected and interested parties as possible. The feedback will assist the study team as it evaluates the alternatives while understanding concerns and priorities of the public.
The meeting is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas Visitor Center, 345 16th St.. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ADOT technical staff will be available to answer questions, and the public is welcome to share comments with the study team.
The meeting materials will be posted online for those who cannot attend. For information, as well as to submit questions or comments, visit AZDOT.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy.
Submitted by the Arizona Department of Transportion.
