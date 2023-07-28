DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 3, to share information about three potential alternatives for a connector road from the new Douglas International Port of Entry to State Route 80.

The potential future roadway locations are the result of feedback from an April public meeting and an ongoing study for a new connection that can safely accommodate commercial traffic.

