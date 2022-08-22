Purchase Access

WILLCOX — Throughout the state, people are concerned about a lasting water supply as the agriculture industry continues to withdraw underground water, the drought persists and rainfall and snowfall potential is impacted by climate change.

In the Sulphur Springs Valley over the past several years, the effects from industrial agriculture groundwater pumping on family and small farmers’ domestic wells have created angst for many who wonder just how long that ancient water in the aquifers will hold out.

