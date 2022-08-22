WILLCOX — Throughout the state, people are concerned about a lasting water supply as the agriculture industry continues to withdraw underground water, the drought persists and rainfall and snowfall potential is impacted by climate change.
In the Sulphur Springs Valley over the past several years, the effects from industrial agriculture groundwater pumping on family and small farmers’ domestic wells have created angst for many who wonder just how long that ancient water in the aquifers will hold out.
Citizens were concerned enough to initiate Active Management Areas in the Willcox and Douglas basins. The grass roots effort led by Arizona Water Defenders managed to gather the required number of signatures of registered voters within the two basins to place the proposals on the November ballot.
Cochise County informed ADWR they have verified that the proper number of signatures were received for both petitions. Cochise County and Graham County Boards of Supervisors already approved the proposition for the Willcox Basin, so no new land can be irrigated until the results on the election are finalized.
The Douglas basin AMA is set for approval on Aug. 30 which will put a freeze on new groundwater pumping.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources guides the process and on Tuesday night ADWR AMA director Natalie Mast and deputy counsel Jennifer Heim traveled to Willcox to hold an informal informational meeting which was well attended both in person and online on the two AMAs.
Mast said, “If either or both ballot measures pass, it will be the first time a subsequent AMA has been established by local initiation.”
They explained the process of establishing an AMA and answered many questions, as long as they did not pertain to hydrology.
The meeting started with the disclaimer, the answers to questions were for “informational purposes only” and were “not intended to serve as legal advice.”
Mast said AMAs are areas within the state subject to certain statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater and each must have a management goal to guide water management. The ADWR director is required to adopt a management plan for each AMA that is updated on a periodic basis and that must be designed to assist the AMA in reaching or maintain its management goal.
“A groundwater management goal attempts to achieve and maintain a long- term balance between the annual amount of groundwater withdrawn in an active management area and the annual amount of natural and artificial recharge in the active management area,” noted Mast.
One of the main features of an AMAs is they are “subject to assured water supply requirements for new subdivisions,” she said. “Within an AMA, a developer of a proposed subdivision with six lots or more must have a 100-year assured water supply in order to obtain plat approval and offer lots for sale. A developer may demonstrate an assured water supply by either obtaining a commitment of water service from a water provider that has been designated by ADWR as having a 100-year assured water supply.”
Once the petition signatures are verified, the Board of Supervisors calls for the measures to be placed on the ballot, Mast explained. At that point, any new development is halted and “property owners may only irrigate those acres of land within the proposed AMA which were legally irrigated at any time during the five years preceding the call for the election.”
In the Douglas Irrigation Non-Expansion Area, only those acres of land for which an irrigation authority has been previously issued by ADWR and which were “actually irrigated at any time during the five years preceding the call for the election,” would be permitted to irrigate after the call for the election.
The freeze on irrigated acreage within the area would continue until the final results of the election on designating the two AMAs are certified by the Supervisors. If the election results in the designation of AMAs, the prohibition will remain in effect. If the majority of voters are not in favor of the designation such prohibitions would be lifted.
However, land not irrigated during the five-year time period may be irrigated if a substantial capital investment has been made to bring the land into irrigation within a particular window time, she said.
An AMA does not impact people with wells that pump 35 gallons per minute or less, but withdrawals from an exempt well for a commercial purpose are limited to 10 acre-feet per year. Only one exempt well may be used to serve the same use at the same location.
Within an AMA, a person may withdraw groundwater from a well with a maximum capacity pump of more than 35 gallons per minute, considered a non-exempt well, only if the person holds a right or permit to withdraw the groundwater.
If an election results in the designation of an AMA, individuals and entities seeking to claim a grandfathered right would be required to apply for a certificate of grandfathered right no later than 15 months after the date of the designation of the AMA.
Heim told the group those applications cannot be filed or completed until after the election and the AMAs are approved.
Grandfathered rights are withdrawal rights based on historic pumping -- the five-year period preceding the call for the election or the five-year period preceding the designation of the AMA --, depending on the type of right.
So what are Irrigation Grandfathered Rights (IGR)? It allows the holder to irrigate acres of land that had been irrigated within the five-year time period preceding the call for the election. Land without an IGR may not be irrigated with groundwater. An IGR may not be sold apart from the associated land.
Another IGR is associated with land permanently retired from farming and converted to a non-irrigation use such as building a new industrial plant or a subdivision. This right, may be conveyed only with the land. The maximum amount of groundwater allowed is three acre-feet per acre, though it may be less. These rights are the most flexible because they may be sold separately from the land or well.
The third IGR is based on historical pumping of groundwater for a non-irrigation use and equals the maximum amount pumped in any one year in the five-year period preceding the designation of the AMA. Examples of non-irrigation uses include industry, livestock watering and golf courses.
Municipal and district water companies would be required to obtain a service area right to withdraw groundwater for delivery to landowners and residents within their service area.
If an AMA is designated, groundwater withdrawal permits may be obtained through application to ADWR if certain criteria are met. Groundwater withdrawal permits allow pumping in specific circumstances for non-irrigation uses such as hydrologic testing, poor quality groundwater withdrawal, temporary permits for electrical energy generation in emergency situations, mineral extraction and metallurgical processing, drainage and dewatering and general industrial use permits.
Land that was not irrigated during the five years preceding the call for the election “is deemed to have been in irrigation if substantial capital investment (SCI) has been made for the subjugation of such land for an irrigation use including on-site irrigation distribution facilities and a well or wells the drilling and construction of which were substantially commenced before the date of the ... call for the election.”
For an area that was previously an INA, acres of land will be deemed to have been in irrigation if “the director finds that substantial capital investment has been made in the 12 months before the date of the call for the election, for the improvement of the land and on-site irrigation distribution facilities including the drilling of wells, for an irrigation use, according to Arizona statutes.
If an AMA is created, property owners who believe they qualify for consideration of SCI may apply to ADWR for an evaluation. Because the inquiry is very fact specific, ADWR cannot make SCI findings or provide SCI interpretations prior to the designation of an AMA.
Within AMAs, non-exempt wells are required to measure their groundwater withdrawals with a measuring device and method that is approved by ADWR and must report the groundwater withdrawals to ADWR.
A permit for a new, non-exempt well within an AMA will be denied if it would cause “unreasonably increasing damage to surrounding land and other water users.” The rule does not apply to exempt wells.
Conservation programs within the AMAs can include regulatory requirements related to water use and reporting requirements. Targets and compliance provisions will be set within the AMA management plans.
Once an AMA is approved, the ADWR director will propose a management plan and a management goal.
Those in attendance were concerned that the plan and the goal would not be available until after the election. Some wanted to know some specifics which Hein and Mast were unable to provide.
They also wanted to know if the management plan will be one that considers the wishes of the people living within the AMA and tailors it to suit them. Mast said those discussions would be held in the future once the AMAs are approved.
Randy Redd told of a past effort to get some sort of control over the problem with wells going dry due to a declining water table. They spent a year on the effort, but when they appeared before the state legislators, no action was taken.
“No one would sponsor the bill,” he said. “I’d like to see an AMA.”
Steve Kisiel was one who wanted more information on the hydrology of the basins and said, “We need to know the information. We need some insight and guidance on what goals should be suggested.”
Mark Spencer said currently, pumping vastly surpasses the amount of recharge and asked if there was another method to get some sort of statutory relief.
Hein repeated she was unable to provide information on hydrology.
Sandra Clark stated, “I’m confused. The vultures don’t want an AMA. People are alarmed they could run out of water. People are scared.”
Mast said ADWR did not know the number of wells that have gone dry as people are not required to report them.
Another asked if the local economies would be considered in the management plan and Heim replied the unique features of both basins would be included.
If the AMAs are approved in November, ADWR will host more public meetings to get input from the communities.
Note: The Herald/Review, as well as others online, was unable to hear parts of the live streamed meeting due to technical problems.