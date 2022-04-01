ADWR rolls out maps of San Pedro River subflow zone

SIEERA VISTA — For over 45 years, a court battle has been ongoing to get a handle on what it will take to preserve the protected San Pedro River and its riparian national conservation area, known as the SPRNCA, as well as other rivers in the state.
The Bureau of Land Management has to ensure the protection of the river and the SPRNCA — San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area — it supports for threatened and endangered species of plants and animals. The SPRNCA was established in November 1988 to protect the wildlife area and migration corridor. Since then, there has been much wringing of hands as federal and state agencies tried to discern the best way to follow the federal mandate and protect the river and its inhabitants while considering the impact to the people living around the SPRNCA.
A goal of the Arizona Department of Water Resources was to establish the boundaries of the subflow zone of the San Pedro River, a body of water existing below ground that is a part of the river system and interacts with the San Pedro aquifer. Wells in or near the subflow zone could be impacted as the court establishes the amount of water needed for the San Pedro River and its ecosystem to be preserved.
ADWR states on its website: “A rapidly developing area of hydrogeology involves the underground flow of water. In arid regions of the world, including Arizona, understanding how and where water flows underground is vital, especially for the people living on top of the ground. Accumulating data that gives us a better ‘view’ of underground water flow is important for understanding how underground flows and surface water sources interact. Such research informs the adjudication of water rights in Arizona — a complex, but vital area of the law to help determine a property owner’s legal right to surface and underground sources of water."
ADWR’s adjudications division serves as the technical advisor for the Adjudications Court. As such, ADWR provides maps and reports at the request of the court.
The Special Master, the judge presiding over the court case, instructed ADWR to prepare a report on a subflow depletion and stated: “A subflow depletion test must be established to provide the clear and convincing evidence required by the Arizona Supreme Court to overcome the ‘strong initial presumption’ that a well located outside the subflow zone is pumping percolating groundwater.”
A 2017 Arizona Department of Water Resources report states: “Wells located within the subflow zone are presumed to be withdrawing subflow, and those wells and their associated potential water rights (PWRs) would be subject to the adjudication court’s jurisdiction. To avoid being subject to the adjudication, the owner of a well mapped within the lateral limits of the subflow zone would have the burden of establishing that the perforations of its well are below an impervious formation that would prevent its well from creating drawdown within the subflow zone. A well owner also may show that its well is in fact located outside the mapped lateral extent of the subflow zone.”
Based on the Arizona Supreme Court’s opinion in Gila IV, of which the San Pedro River is a part, the adjudication court in 2005 directed ADWR “to utilize a cone of depression test that can reasonably, reliably, economically and expediently calculate the drawdown occurring at the subflow zone boundary resulting from a well located outside the subflow zone pumping under steady-state conditions. The adjudication court ruled that pumping from a well located outside of the subflow zone that has a drawdown at the subflow zone boundary, calculated by ADWR using steady–state modeling, that meets or exceeds 0.1 feet is subject to the jurisdiction of the adjudication court.
“These wells and their associated potential water rights (PWRs) are not subject to the adjudication. During future hydrographic survey report (HSR) investigations, such water uses may be excluded prior to a PWR being created. These findings will be reported within the preliminary HSR and subject to comments by the parties."
Millie Heffner, ADWR public information officer, pointed out in an email, "A subflow zone is subject to the same laws as other types of surface water.”
ADWR now provides the public with an interactive map so people can see if their wells fall within the subflow boundaries of the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers. ADWR said the maps were created due to the hundreds of inquiries, mostly from landowners with questions about their water rights. Many wells along both subflow corridors are exempt.
With the assistance of the ADWR IT team, the adjudications department set out to assist those landowners in determining whether or not their properties fall within the proposed subflow zone. ADWR has posted the fruit of that effort — an interactive map — now available on the ADWR website. It allows the public to zoom into the areas covered by the proposed subflow zone. The cone of depression which formed under Sierra Vista could be drawing water from the subflow zone and those wells are under review.
The subflow zone boundary averages around a half a mile on each side of the San Pedro River and could impact hundreds, if not thousands of wells in the San Pedroand Babocomai rivers' subflow zones.
BLM and the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors water levels, have a few wells within the subflow zone and are indicated on the ADWR map. However, most are privately owned and it is easy to find out what wells are in and around the subflow zone on the map.
Doug MacEachern, ADWR communications administrator, said the map is there to efficiently get out the data the state has related to water rights in the San Pedro River watershed.
"It is the public’s data. And we want to make it as user friendly for impacted people, or people that simply want to know more about this process," MacEachern said.