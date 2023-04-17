DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Water Resources held a public meeting April 11 in Douglas to explain more about the process of the Douglas Active Management Area plan to preserve the groundwater in the Douglas basin.

AMA Director Natalie Mast said, “The management goal of the Douglas AMA is to support the general economy and welfare of communities in the basin by attempting to reduce the rate of aquifer depletion by 2035 and by further attempting to reduce the rate of aquifer depletion every 10 years thereafter.”

