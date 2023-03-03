SIERRA VISTA — After almost nine years of searching, Sierra Vista Police have arrested a man they've been looking for since 2014 in the sexual assault of a minor.
The suspect, Rene Tapia, was extradited from Idaho and booked into the Cochise County Jail on Feb. 26 on $100,000 bond, said police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
The assault the 53-year-old Tapia is charged with occurred 30 years ago when he was 23, police said.
The victim in the matter did not come forward until 2014 when she was an adult, investigators said. Armed with probable cause, police were able to get a statewide warrant for Tapia, Borgstadt said.
After researching the suspect further, detectives learned Tapia had gone to Idaho, Borgstadt said.
At that point, police had to obtain a nationwide warrant that took about three to four months, to include an appearance before a grand jury, Borgstadt said.
"Once the warrant was issued, SVPD contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance in locating and arresting Tapia in Idaho," Borgstadt said. "Following his arrest in Idaho, Tapia was extradited to Arizona.
"We've been looking for him for a long time," Borgstadt added Friday.
