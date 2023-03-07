The Cochise County Board of Supervisors are the defendants in another lawsuit, this time filed by Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is seeking injunctive and declaratory reliefs from the court.

In a press release, the Mayes stated, “Today, my office filed a lawsuit for their unlawful agreement to delegate nearly all of the Board’s election duties to the Recorder. The Agreement is essentially an unqualified handover from the Board to the Recorder, not one that would allow both entities to work hand in hand to fulfill their statutory duties openly and transparently.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?