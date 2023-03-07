The Cochise County Board of Supervisors are the defendants in another lawsuit, this time filed by Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is seeking injunctive and declaratory reliefs from the court.
In a press release, the Mayes stated, “Today, my office filed a lawsuit for their unlawful agreement to delegate nearly all of the Board’s election duties to the Recorder. The Agreement is essentially an unqualified handover from the Board to the Recorder, not one that would allow both entities to work hand in hand to fulfill their statutory duties openly and transparently.”
She asks the court to “enjoin the defendants from making unlawful payments of public funds pursuant to the agreement and enjoin the defendants from otherwise implementing the Agreement” and to void it.
“Once again, the judiciary is called upon to ensure that elections in Cochise County are conducted in accordance with the law. And here, the agreement not only threatens the lawful administration and operation of elections. It also may threaten Cochise County residents’ right to know how and when their government is making consequential decisions that affect their right to vote. In shifting all election duties to the Recorder — a distinct constitutional county officer — the agreement says not a word about how or whether the public may still have access to deliberations on matters that the Board would normally consider in open meetings.”
The lawsuit followed a notice of caution about the action taken by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby at the Feb. 28 meeting when they voted in favor of delegating the duties of election director to County Recorder David Stevens.
Solicitor General Joshua D. Bendor advised them against the action to delegate nearly all of the Board’s authority over elections to the county recorder.
Crosby and Judd did not respond to the letter and approved the action. Supervisor Ann English did not. The County Attorney’s Office also advised against moving forward.
Mayes recognized the fact English has remained opposed to such actions.
Mayes pointed out counties may enter into cooperative agreements with recorders to manage elections but said, “Cochise County’s agreement steps far over the legal line. In addition to this broad transfer of power, I am deeply concerned this move might shield or obscure actions and deliberations the Board would typically conduct publicly under open meeting law.
“Suing other public officials is not something I take lightly — but it is my job as Attorney General to bring action when public officials unlawfully exercise their power or act outside the confines of their authority."
In the filing, Mayes stated the supervisors made and executed an illegal agreement that would pass the board’s duties to Stevens.
She continued, “Through the Agreement, the Recorder has unlawfully aggrandized his (the recorder) power, and the Board has unlawfully and almost completely offloaded its statutory duties over elections.”
Mayes pointed out Judd and Crosby began flouting the law when they tried to force a hand count of the ballots from 100% of the precincts after early voting and mail-in voting for the 2022 election had already begun.
The board was sued in December by then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for failure to approve the results from the 2022 elections. It took a court order to get the job done and even then Crosby ignored the judge’s order and did not attend the court-imposed meeting or vote on the election results.
A county board of supervisors and the county recorder “can exercise only those powers specifically ceded to it by the legislature," Mayes stated. "To act, they must have an affirmative grant of legislative authority. But, without legislative authorization, a county body or officer may not give away its statutory powers or duties to another constitutionally established county body or officer, nor may it obtain the duties of another public body or officer or assume power not conferred by statute.”
County boards of supervisors have statutory authority over “establishing election precincts; the appointment of election judges, inspectors, marshals, and boards; the preparation of ballots, voter instructions and notices, and election equipment; the canvassing of election returns, declaration of results, and issuing of certifications. This authority is granted by statute to the boards of supervisors, and not to any other county officers.”
Mayes requested the court award her for reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs. Should a judge find in favor of the suit, Judd and Crosby will not be able to move forward on the quest to gain control of elections and once again the county taxpayer will be footing the bill. At this point, the actions of Judd and Crosby have cost taxpayers $140,000.
