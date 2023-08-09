Development in artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT pose new challenges and new opportunities in the classroom this school year.
“Yes, it could pose a problem, but at the same time, there are all sorts of things it can help teachers and students with,” said Valerie Weller, public information officer for the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
As AI tools advance, students around the country have turned to them. Many see it as a useful study aid and, in some instances, have used it to do assignments for them.
This has prompted many to ask how AI should be managed in schools. Should it be banned outright? Or should it be used with parameters in place to prevent academic dishonesty?
Schools around Cochise County agree it should be seen as a potentially helpful tool for students and teachers that could occasionally be used to cheat on assignments.
Dr. James Perey, the executive vice president of Academics at Cochise College, said students have always tried to cheat, and this is one technology that could be used for that. But he also sees AI as a useful tool when used correctly.
Cochise College does not have a specific policy for AI use in classes. Instead, the administration is encouraging faculty to address the use of AI individually.
“Some faculty right now see it as a useful tool for learning, whereas others aren’t utilizing it in their class and want to make sure students can’t use it to pass it off as their own work,” said Perey.
Because of the differing views among faculty, the college encourages instructors to address the use of AI in their syllabi by allowing no use of AI, limited use of AI, or unlimited use of AI on a class-by-class basis. Instances of cheating using AI will be addressed as instances of academic dishonesty in the upcoming school year.
Perey provided the following example of AI policies being distributed to faculty:
“During our class, we may use AI writing tools such as ChatGPT in certain specific cases. You will be informed as to when, where, and how these tools are permitted to be used, along with guidance for use. Any use outside of these cases may constitute a violation of academic dishonesty policy.”
Perey said the school uses Turnitin software to detect plagiarism and assignments generated by AI. He said that, like most things, it’s not 100% accurate, but is pretty effective.
He also pointed out that faculty members all have subject matter expertise that software like ChatGPT may not. Faculty members can detect AI by looking for discrepancies in tone and ability in students' work throughout the course.
Dr. Sheena Brown, dean of Academic Affairs at Cochise College, added that AI may not always have the right answer. Although the technology is improving rapidly, assignments generated using AI may not always be true or accurate.
Perey said that at the end of the day, students are responsible for their learning, and if they use AI to generate assignments, they’re only cheating themselves.
“I’m excited but I’m also apprehensive, and I think that would be the comment from most administrators,” said Perey.
SVUSD also has chosen to deal with AI-generated assignments through broader academic dishonesty policies. Weller said classroom expectations will be set on a teacher-by-teacher basis.
She said AI could be a valuable tool for students and teachers and pointed out that many teachers can use the technology for things like lesson planning.
SVUSD is a one-to-one school district. Every student gets a computer, and all the schools use Google Classroom. Weller said that technology is already integrated into the classroom.
William Conroy, a business teacher at Buena High School, sees AI as a positive thing in his classroom.
“I love it, I think it’s a super valuable tool,” he said.
He pointed out that AI has been around since the 1990s but was only available to big businesses. Now he says the technology has been democratized, and small businesses have access to it.
As a business teacher, he wants his students to learn how to use it. He thinks it's the wave of the future for many of them.
He has used it to create lesson plans for his class occasionally and plans to integrate lessons on ChatGPT into this year's coursework. He said he will start by teaching students to generate social media and email marketing campaigns with ChatGPT.
Conroy is not too concerned about students using AI to cheat. He said teachers could even ask the software if an assignment was generated through AI when a student is suspected of cheating.
He compared the technology to a calculator, saying it’s a really good tool, but students have to learn the fundamentals and how to use it first, or it could provide incorrect answers.