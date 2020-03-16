HUACHUCA CITY — To date, more than 1,000 signatures have been collected through a petition campaign that calls for a county-owned, centralized animal shelter.
After the town of Huachuca City was forced to close its animal shelter in December 2018 following plumbing problems and a small electrical fire, a core group of citizens started a move to have the town’s shelter refurbished, or a new one constructed in a central location somewhere around Sierra Vista or Hereford.
During a petition party held at Mr. Shed in Huachuca City on Saturday, a steady stream of people, some with their dogs in tow, stopped by to sign the petition.
“We now have more than 1,000 signatures from residents of Huachuca City, Tombstone and Sierra Vista, and we have petitions in 12 locations throughout the area that we haven’t picked up yet,” said Mary Moran, an Elgin resident who volunteered at the Huachuca City Shelter, and is one of petition organizers.
“Our goal was to collect 1,000 signatures, and we are well over 1,000,” she said on Tuesday.
Moran plans to take the signed petitions to the county clerk’s office by Friday where they will be scanned and sent to the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
The idea is to have all the signed petitions before the supervisors in time for a March 24 work session in Bisbee where options about an animal shelter will be discussed.
Animals that were housed in Huachuca City’s shelter at the time of the fire were relocated to the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista for what was believed to be a “short-term” arrangement.
Since then, the town of Huachuca City and the City of Sierra Vista have entered into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) where Sierra Vista accepts Huachuca City’s displaced dogs and cats. However, unlike the Huachuca City Shelter, the Nancy J. Brua facility does not take in stray animals that are found on county property. Since there is no county shelter, those animals are transported to city-run shelters in Willcox and Douglas through IGAs with the county. Huachuca City had such an IGA when its shelter was operating.
The IGAs allow animal control officers to transport stray pets to shelters that are close to areas where the animals are found.
“Douglas and Willcox are a long distance for pet owners to travel to be reunited with their animals,” said Moran. “A lot of people don’t even realize pets found on county properties in this area are being transported to those two towns. Our concern is that the two shelters are becoming overwhelmed with the number of animals they’re taking in, which lowers their chances of being adopted. This is why we’re urging the county to build a centralized shelter.”
Rose Phillips, who was a six-year volunteer at the Huachuca City shelter, said her first preference is to rebuild in Huachuca City.
“We had a core group of about eight dedicated volunteers when the town’s shelter was in operation,” she said. “We worked very well together on a rotation basis, helping to care for the animals.”
Phillips said about 400 animals came through the shelter annually, and a high percentage of those animals found homes.
“We promoted them on TV and radio for special adoption events, as well as on social media,” she said.
Eight-year-old Kalyssa White was at Saturday’s petition drive at Mr. Shed, collecting pet food for the humane society as a community service project.
“I’m doing this for my (Girl Scout) project,” she said. “I collected food and supplies for the Huachuca City shelter when it was still open, so this is my second scout project to help animals.”
The youngster has food drop-off points at Mr. Shed, Cal Ranch and Pet Smart.
Jim Goad, owner of Mr. Shed and a longtime Huachuca City animal shelter supporter, also wants to see the town’s shelter reopened.
“It’s the best solution for a centralized location for animals that are picked up on county property,” he said. “Keeping the shelter here is good for the animals and also provides part-time jobs for residents of Huachuca City.”
Goad said that between 80 and 90 percent of the dogs that were housed in Huachuca City’s shelter were found on county property.
“Very few of the dogs in the shelter were from Huachuca City,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the town of Huachuca City was not adequately reimbursed for taking care of those animals, which caused a breakdown in discussions between the county and town,” added Goad, who feels the most practical option for both is to rebuild the old shelter.
“I would like to see the county step up to the plate, work with the town on rebuilding the existing shelter and enter into a fair intergovernmental agreement with Huachuca City to cover the cost of the shelter operations. I see that as the least expensive option for the county.”
When asked about the county’s position regarding an animal shelter following a February town council meeting in Huachuca City where the subject was addressed, Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie said the county has made no decision about opening a centralized animal shelter.
She also wanted to remind the public that at the March 24 work session, county staff will present an update to the board of supervisors on options that are being explored.
“There will be no vote taken at that work session,” Baillie said.
Meanwhile, Moran and others are expressing concerns that the work session may not even happen, given widespread meeting and event cancellations due to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.
“We’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Moran said. “The good news is that we’re getting a lot of support from people all over this area. People want a centralized animal shelter, whether it’s in Huachuca City or the Sierra Vista area. It’s all about the animals and doing what’s best for them.”