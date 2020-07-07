SIERRA VISTA — Dispatchers at the Southeast Arizona Communications center will soon be able to provide 911 callers with more life-saving instructions, county officials said this week.
The dispatchers at the SEACOM facility will receive training later this month that will enable them to guide a caller through a medical or fire emergency until paramedics and emergency medical technicians arrive at the scene, said SEACOM Director Allen Smith.
Once they complete the 48-hour training — which will cost $247,000 for three days of class, testing and software updating — the 16 dispatchers at the communications center will be certified emergency medical and emergency fire dispatchers.
Smith said the certification must be renewed and that involves continued training. Priority Dispatch Corp. provides the training and provides the software program for the dispatchers.
Smith said the new responsibilities for his dispatchers will be an added benefit for anyone calling SEACOM for help.
"This will add an increased level of safety for our citizens," Smith said earlier this week.
As it stands now, dispatchers are not allowed to give a caller any emergency medical or emergency fire instructions, regardless of the situation. Liability issues and lack of training prevent them from doing so, said Communications Supervisor Melissa Clark.
But starting Sept. 15, when the new policy takes effect, dispatchers will be equipped with more tools to help save a life.
"Sometimes there's an extended arrival time for an ambulance," Clark said. "During that time we'll be providing as much help as we can (to the caller.)"
Kevin Venos, director of Healthcare Innovations, an ambulance company now dispatched by SEACOM, said the dispatchers' new duties will undoubtedly help his paramedics and emergency medical technicians headed to a call.
The ambulance company — which averages about 400 calls a month — covers 3,300 square miles, including all of northern Cochise County from the Pima County line to the New Mexico border, a small portion of Pima County and mutual aid to Graham County.
"The trained dispatchers giving out instructions to 911 callers will be a huge help (to us) and a time saver," Venos said. "They'll be giving the caller instructions as we're driving. When we arrive the caller may already have gotten a lot of help."
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said allowing dispatchers to give callers more assistance will also help the dispatchers. She said the inability to provide more information to desperate callers was frustrating many dispatchers because they couldn't do more to alleviate the person's situation.
Feedback from dispatchers about the upcoming changes has been positive so far, Clark said.