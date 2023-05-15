HEREFORD — A non-denominational missionary in England for the last 6½ years, Rebekah (Allen) Jones flew back to Southeast Arizona for one reason only: To save the historic, religious site that her great-grandfather —  evangelist and faith healer A.A. Allen — founded in Miracle Valley 65 years ago from demolition Cochise County was planning for this summer.

“This means everything to our family,” she said, shortly before turning in a stack of signed petitions to the county in her drive to preserve Allen's legacy fronting State Route 92 in Hereford. “I mean, absolutely everything. My father grew up in the first years of his life in Miracle Valley, sitting at the side of the stage watching miracles being performed in front of his eyes. I grew up hearing about these incredible experiences.”

