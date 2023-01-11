BISBEE — Cochise County now has new provisions in the zoning regulations that will require owners of wind and solar energy power plants to establish parameters for the decommissioning of them.
During the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the requests of county Planner II Christine McLachlan.
McLachlan said the measures were staff initiated and are meant to address the clearing of lands used for alternative energy production once the plants are no longer operational. Generally, wind and solar plants have an average optimum lifespan of 20 years.
It specifies procedures for the transfer and sale of a project, provisions for cessation of use or damage to the equipment. It defines the cessation and abandonment process and places responsibility for decommissioning the project and site restoration on the plant owners, relieving any property owner who has leased land to an electrical generation company of liability.
Financial assurance for the cost of decommissioning the plant is now required so if facility owners abandoned the property, the county can use those funds to pay for decommissioning and restoration. Owner liability insurance is required.
It establishes new setback requirements from schools, nursing homes and hospitals at 1,000 feet. It also requires the transmission lines to be underground and the turbines to be maintained in good conditions.
In addition to the decommissioning regulations, solar plants now have a height limitation of 20 feet. Perennial vegetation groundcover must be included. All fencing must be wildlife friendly, allowing small animals to pass through safely.
Judd’s chairperson position on hold
Judd was to be elected the new chairwoman for 2023, but she requested it be on hold until her husband recovers from an illness.
A chairperson is elected every year and English has served in that role since 2021.
There were two people in her district who asked for English to remain as chairwoman since Judd ignored legal advice from the County Attorney’s office and has failed to attend meetings in person.
Joy Banks stated, “I’m not in favor of making Peggy the chairwoman. She has lied to her constituency and was willing to break the law.”
She said Judd agreed with Crosby and turned down a $1.9 million grant award last year from the Arizona Department of Health Services to improve the county’s response to the COVID-19 virus and any future viral outbreak, as well as provide security for the county’s satellite health offices and personnel to handle the multiple grants the county has received to stem the pandemic. Judd and Crosby voted to turn the money down.
“She also may have worked behind the scenes to sue the elections director and interfere with our votes,” Banks said. “You are a danger to this county.”
Portal resident Alison Morris said she was speaking for herself and 22 concerned Portal residents when she complimented English, who has served as District 2 supervisor from 1985 to 1992 and again from 2009 to the present.
“We want to express our gratitude to Ann,” Morris said. “She has committed herself to the county for 21 years. She attends all the meetings in person.”
Judd has attended 58 meetings remotely.
“She ignored the advice from the county attorneys and then joined with Crosby to file suit against the elections director with no public discussion,” she said. “The honorable action for you to take is to resign.”
Judd noted her husband’s illness as the cause for not attending the meetings in person, but her daughter who lives with them has agreed to take care of her father so Judd can attend again in person.
Judd said, “I know I’ve made a lot of people unhappy, but there are just as many who are happy with me.”
She said when things at home begin to look brighter, maybe in February, she would ask for the item to be placed on an agenda again.
The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The agenda will include payment of fees for the attorney who represented Elections Director Lisa Marra as she was sued along with the supervisors in the hand count and in the delay for the 2022 election results cases. The sum of $30,715 for 109.50 hours was postponed by Judd and Crosby, who asked it be placed on the Jan. 24 agenda.