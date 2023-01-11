BISBEE — Cochise County now has new provisions in the zoning regulations that will require owners of wind and solar energy power plants to establish parameters for the decommissioning of them.

During the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the requests of county Planner II Christine McLachlan.

