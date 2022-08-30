BISBEE — It is now official. The Nove. 8 ballot will include the proposals for Active Management Areas in the Willcox and Douglas basins.
Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the two measures that have created angst for some and a feeling of relief for others as those in the Sulphur Springs Valley deal with declining water levels. Some residents have watched their wells go dry or decline in depth as more water is pumped from the aquifers by the agricultural industry.
Prior to the vote, a number of citizens from both aquifers made their cases for or against the Active Management Areas. The 1980 Arizona Groundwater Management Act gives residents of a community the opportunity to set groundwater protections themselves on the ballot. This is the first citizen–initiated endeavor to form an AMA and was spearheaded by Arizona Water Defenders, a group of valley voters who want something done to preserve water in the aquifers by limiting groundwater pumping.
The website Making Action Possible reports, “Of the top 10 most concentrated private industries in Cochise County in 2018, agricultural industries occupy the top five spots, including tree nut farming, water supply and irrigation systems, hay farming, farm labor contracting and corn farming. Wineries rank tenth. The county is home to two American Viticultural Areas, which are wine grape growing regions in Willcox. As of 2017, Cochise County had 757 acres of grape production, accounting for roughly half of the state’s total acreage.”
Lisa Marra, county elections director, said the supervisors were required by law to place the measures on the ballot as all the state requirements were met. The Willcox basin had 641 signatures verified out of the 909 submitted and for the Douglas basin 1,683 signatures were verified out of the 2,271 signatures submitted. Both petitions received enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.
“If enough valid signatures are submitted in a timely manner under Title 19, the measure must be placed on the General Election ballot,” she said. “Voters residing with the proposed boundary then have the option to decide the issue.”
Since a portion of Graham County lies in the Willcox basin, those voters will have a say in the proposed AMA as well.
A number of residents spoke against the AMAs citing overregulation by the state would cause more harm than good, and in the end would not prevent industrial-size agriculture from continuing to pump groundwater.
Nathan Watkins, who has lived and farmed in McNeal for 22 years, called the proposal “property taking” and said the valley’s farmers would “get strangled.”
Michael Gregory, a McNeal resident for the past 50 years, said, “There is a water crisis in the valley. I know officials have been neutral on the subject, but that neutrality has led to a lot of misinformation.”
As an example, he cited a recent Arizona Farm Bureau flier sent to valley residents that exaggerated the economic impact of agriculture in the county, claiming agriculture accounted for 63.5% of the county’s gross domestic product.
“The Farm Bureau made a grievous error,” said Gregory. “No correction was offered.”
Gregory said agriculture accounted for 2% of the county’s GDP in 2020.
Errors include stating $3,319,450,000 was the value agriculture provided to the county when the actual number was $72,435,000.
Actually, Fort Huachuca is given the most credit for the county’s economy due to the number of troops on base and local civilian contractors. In 2017, the Maguire Company released its Economic Impact of Arizona’s Principal Military Operations report, which estimated the annual direct, indirect and induced impact of Fort Huachuca on Cochise County at $2.9 billion. It is the largest employer in Southeastern Arizona according to Southeast Arizona Economy.com.
Sandra Clark, from Green Valley, made the trek to the Arizona Department of Water Resources meeting in Willcox to point out the supervisors have the “ability to effect the quality of life for all the people. Remember who you’re working for.” She suggested people should trust their government.
Others in opposition said the aquifers could be boosted by mountain front recharge and water conservation methods.
The voters now hold the sway on protecting or not protecting the remaining water under their feet.