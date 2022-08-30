Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE — It is now official. The Nove. 8 ballot will include the proposals for Active Management Areas in the Willcox and Douglas basins.

Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the two measures that have created angst for some and a feeling of relief for others as those in the Sulphur Springs Valley deal with declining water levels. Some residents have watched their wells go dry or decline in depth as more water is pumped from the aquifers by the agricultural industry.

Tags