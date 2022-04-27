WASHINGTON, D.C. — American Rivers, a nonprofit organization, recently announced the annual list of America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2022, and the San Pedro River is listed as No. 8 of the top 10.
The San Pedro is home to many endangered and threatened species, such as the jaguar, ocelot, Southwestern willow flycatcher, western yellow–billed cuckoo, lesser long–nosed bat and the rare Huachuca water umbel plant. Recognizing the importance of the San Pedro, Congress protected 40 miles of the upper San Pedro River as a National Conservation Area in 1988.
The U.S. Forest Service notes: “The SPRNCA represents a fragile and rare ecosystem that is threatened by increasing demands on the regional aquifer. Addressing the driving forces causing groundwater loss in the region presents significant challenges for land managers.”
It is not the first time the San Pedro River made the list. In 1994, 1995 and 1999, AR spotlighted the problems of the fragile ecosystem.
“It’s been distressing, even heartbreaking, to have watched the riparian area decline in just a few decades,” said Tricia Gerrodette of the San Pedro 100. “I hope the attention this brings will help provide stronger protection for this special place.”
The AR report states: “Arizona’s San Pedro River supports one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America and is one of the last, major free-flowing rivers in the desert Southwest. However, excessive groundwater pumping is causing stretches of the San Pedro to dry up, a problem exacerbated by poorly planned development that withdraws too much of the river’s limited water.”
Rollbacks to the Clean Water Act initiated by the Trump administration “removed protections for seasonal and intermittent streams, which encompass almost 94 percent of the San Pedro River’s waterways and provide the lifeblood that sustains the river. In order to protect the San Pedro, the Arizona legislators must pass laws to protect groundwater supplies and the Biden administration must strengthen Clean Water Act protections.”
“If you have ever wondered how much difference it makes to have even a trickle of water in the desert, you need look no farther than the San Pedro River,” said Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter Director Sandy Bahr in a press release. “This river is not one of those large raging rivers, yet it sustains a significant diversity of plants and animals, including some that are just passing through via this flyway. Sadly, this river is critically endangered as groundwater pumping in the region threatens to literally drain it of its essence. We must do everything we can to stop that and keep the San Pedro flowing.”
In Arizona, more than 40% of the water supply comes from groundwater. Residents and businesses are drilling wells deeper to reach water as they continue to dry up and the water table continues to decline, the report reads. The expected rise in temperatures due to the drought and climate change will also threaten the river and the species that call it home.
This year, AR noted the continuation of “unregulated groundwater pumping and poorly planned development” are at fault of the river’s decline. AR and others are “calling on Arizona legislators to pass laws to protect rural groundwater supplies and are urging the Biden administration to strengthen the federal Clean Water Act protections.
“The base flow of the river is sustained by groundwater from the regional aquifer, which keeps the river flowing during the dry season. However, groundwater levels across much of the river’s watershed are declining due to ever–increasing demands.”
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-AZ, Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee, stated, “Out–of–state developers have taken advantage of the rollback of clean water protections by the previous administration and forced this precious resource to the brink. We must use this as a call to action to protect the San Pedro River and ensure that we preserve these vulnerable ecosystems now before it’s too late.”
Sinjin Eberle, American Rivers’ Communications Director for the Intermountain West “America’s Most Endangered Rivers” gives an urgent call for action.
“The San Pedro is an essential lifeline to agriculture, people and rich biodiversity in this desert region. Just as groundwater is inherently connected to surface flows, the river’s fate, and our own, are intrinsically linked.”
Protecting the San Pedro River and the SPRNCA which depends on it has been an ongoing effort for years by a number of environmental groups and local, state and federal governments and agencies. Many steps have been taken to help the Upper San Pedro aquifer from recharge and flood control projects to water conservation methods in appliances, on-demand hot water heaters at points of source and more by the county, Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista.
Earthjustice Legislative Counsel Julián Gonzalez noted, “In order to protect this iconic river, the Arizona legislature must quickly pass policies to protect precious groundwater supplies while the Biden administration must forcibly reject the Trump Administration’s Dirty Water Rule and issue a new rule that offers better protections for our nation’s waterways.”
“The San Pedro River, the last free-flowing river in the southwest, is hugely important to the entire region. We must be aggressive in strengthening clean water protections and highlighting the issue,” said U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick. “It is crucial we preserve the unique biodiversity of our riparian environment and maintain water levels in the aquifer system below ground.”
The report also gave an opinion on the proposed Villages at Vigneto development in Benson, and said it “exemplifies the groundwater threat to the San Pedro River. This residential and commercial community development would span more than 12,000 acres and would include 28,000 homes, golf courses, vineyards, resorts and commercial buildings, potentially increasing the population of the riverside town from 5,000 to as many as 75,000. Doing so could increase groundwater pumping from approximately 800 acre feet to as much as 13,000 acre feet per year, sucking water from aquifers that maintain the San Pedro’s stream flows.”
American Rivers reviews nominations for America’s Most Endangered Rivers from local groups and individuals across the country. Then selections are made based on three criteria: “the river’s significance to people and wildlife, the magnitude of the threat to the river and communities, especially in light of climate change.”
AR believes a future of clean water and healthy rivers everywhere for everyone is essential. Since 1973, they “have protected wild rivers, restored damaged rivers and conserved clean water for people and nature. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and 300,000 supporters, members and volunteers across the country, we are the most trusted and influential river conservation organization in the U.S.”
The endangered river report can be viewed at: https://endangeredrivers.americanrivers.org/